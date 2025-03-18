Sounds Like Maine Will Continue To Defy Trump EO On Males In Women's Sports

As OutKick reported on Monday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights announced that the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association, and Greely High School are each in violation of Title IX.

The Department of Education initially launched an investigation into the state of Maine after a trans-identifying male track athlete won a state title in girls' pole-vaulting earlier this year.

Based on a statement released by the Maine Principals' Association, it appears that they are going to ignore the ruling and continue to allow males to compete in girls' and women's sports, so long as those athletes declare that they identify as girls or women.

"The determination that MPA has violated Title IX first requires that MPA be beholden to Title IX due to receiving direct or indirect funding from the federal government," the statement says.

"In short, a small portion of our funding comes from 151 member schools who receive the majority of their funding from local property taxes and the state. The vast majority of our funding comes from ticket sales, sponsorships, streaming, television and other contracts. Therefore, it is MPA’s position that HHS does not have Title IX jurisdiction over MPA."

Essentially, the Maine Principals' Association says it doesn't receive (much) federal funding, and thus does not have to comply with Title IX. It's a bold stance for the organization to openly state that it isn't required, and is choosing not, to follow a law that helps protect women and girls in education.

Instead, they are leaning on the Maine Human Rights Act, which chooses to prioritize gender identity over biological reality.

"The alleged violation is due to MPA’s policy which is a direct result of the Maine Human Rights Acts mandate that athletes be allowed to participate on the teams which align with their gender identity. MPA’s policy is consistent with Maine State Law," the statement said.

For everyone who thinks California is the most radical left-wing state in America, Maine is surely trying to stake its claim to that title. To add a state law that ignores biology and tells everyone that they can be whatever gender they want to be, whenever they want to be, is pretty insane.

But here we are in 2025!