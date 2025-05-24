Angel Reese Embarrasses Herself With Cringe Video, Needs To Get A Grip: WATCH

Angel Reese needs to throw her phone in a lake and forget it exists.

The Chicago Sky are currently 0-2 to open the 2025 season, and the former LSU standout has, once again, found herself consumed by controversy.

Let's run down a couple of her quick hits:

Furthermore, Reese's stats for the season are terrible. She's currently averaging 7.0 ppg, 14.5 rpb, 1.0 apg, and is shooting a hilarious 22.7% from the field along with an atrocious 37.5% from the free throw line.

Just remember there are people on this planet who truly believe she's similar to Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese refuses to get off social media.

Given Reese's horrible start to the season, you'd think she'd only be focused on finding ways to improve. After all, Clark continues to soar.

Reese continues to fade away.

Yet, that's not what she's doing. How did Reese follow-up going 0-8 from the floor and scoring two points against the Liberty?

She wanted to let everyone know about her "outfit of the day."

Way to be focused on what matters, Angel! Eye on the prize!

At this point, I have to wonder if we're all being played. Are we sure this isn't incredibly high-level performance art?

It's almost like Reese is going out of her way to be as cringe as possible. You'd think she'd be focused on getting the first win of the season.

You'd think that. That would make sense.

However, it doesn't appear to be the case at all.

The Sky return to the court Sunday night against the Los Angeles Sparks. Things are going to hit a deafening level if the Sky starts the season 0-3. Social media is going to be on fire. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.