Angel Reese Makes Delusional Claim As Unproven Racism Claims Explode

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese seems to think dealing with unproven racism claims is the WNBA's top job.

The league announced Sunday that it was looking into claims of racism following the Sky/Indiana Fever game. Caitlin Clark and company boat raced Reese and the Sky, and the narrative quickly pivoted to alleged racist comments as soon as the game ended.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter," the league stated in a short statement.

Angel Reese addresses claims of racism in the WNBA.

Now, it's critically important that not a single credible video or audio recording has surfaced of racist behavior from people at the game. That's pretty incredible seeing as how more than 17,000 people attended, it was broadcast on TV with microphones and cameras everywhere and almost everyone has a phone in their pocket.

Yet, the lack of evidence hasn't stopped Reese and others from pouring fuel on the fire.

Reese told the media the following, in part, when asked about "the league's response" to allegations of racism:

"They [the WNBA] understand that this is the priority. Obviously, there's no place for this, and they preach, I think two days before they put out no hate, no speech, and obviously, they know that and know there's no space for that. And, I believe that every player in this league deserve to be treated with respect, and come to work and have fun and have a great environment to work at. I think they've done a great job putting that out and obviously just going to respond as they need to."

You can watch her full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If someone has video of fans behaving inappropriately or saying racist things, then now would be a really good time to release it. The media would take it and run with it.

Yet, the game was Saturday, it's currently Tuesday and not a single video or audio clip has surfaced. Yet, the WNBA is investigating, the Fever released a statement and Reese claims the WNBA thinks dealing with it "is the top priority."

How did we get here without a single shred of credible evidence? This rumor of alleged racism has been allowed to take off without anyone tapping the brakes to ask if it's even true.

What was said? When did it happen? Who said it? These are basic questions that need answering.

We will continue to update OutKick readers with any evidence that we might eventually find or any updates that occur.