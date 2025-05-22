Angel Reese Shares Comically Stupid Video Amid Nasty Caitlin Clark Feud

Angel Reese continues to cause completely unnecessary distractions.

The Chicago Sky forward is, once again, embroiled in controversy stemming from the season opener against Caitlin Clark.

Let's run down the basics since last weekend:

Angel Reese shares another stupid TikTok video.

Seeing how Clark and the Indiana Fever dog walked the Chicago Sky, you'd think Reese would be in the gym working on her lay-up skills. Instead of focusing solely on basketball, she continues to hop on social media to make the situation worse.

That now includes a video she reposted on TikTok by @selen9710 painting the Sky player as the victim in the entire situation.

"If there was ever a time to protect some sh*t, to defend some sh*t, it's right f*cking now. We ain't about to wait for this sh*t to keep escalating. Them keep, keep trying to come at her. You see how it's affecting her. What the f*ck is it going to take? What the f*ck is it going to take? Do something. Go to the f*cking game. Get in them seats. Show your support for her. Stand behind her," @selen9710 stated, in part, in a video painting Reese as an innocent angel who must be defended.

You can watch the full video below.

Someone with the Chicago Sky needs to take Reese's phone away. I'm not sure there's any other solution. It's honestly a bit incredible just how much she appears to be spiraling on social media since getting destroyed by Clark.

I'm not sure I've ever seen someone play the victim card more than Angel Reese. To be clear, she's not an innocent victim.

The backlash she's receiving is 100% due to her own actions. Nobody forced her to freak out and run after Clark. Nobody forced her to repost a video about Clark's race.

Let's imagine if the roles were reversed for a second. Let's do a mental exercise. Can you imagine the outrage if Clark posted a video about Reese being black? It would lead the news for weeks. There would be calls to ban her from the WNBA.

We all know it's true. Yet, Reese does it and someone manages to paint herself as a victim along the way. It's mind-boggling.

Someone needs to step in and end this nonsense for Reese's own good. Every day it continues, it just looks worse and worse for the former LSU star.