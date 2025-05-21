Angel Reese Posts Embarrassing Videos As Caitlin Clark Feud Escalates: WATCH

Angel Reese can't get out of her own way.

Angel Reese might want to log off the internet for a while.

The Chicago Sky forward, once again, has found herself the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. She went after Caitlin Clark over a common basketball foul last weekend. The game sparked 100% unproven allegations of racism and she followed that up by re-posting a TikTok video about Clark being a "white gyal running from the fade."

A "fade" is slang for being attacked. Reese apparently finds the idea that she was going to attack Clark pretty entertaining.

Very mature. Very smart.

Angel Reese goes full cringe online.

Given the fact the Sky opened the season by getting curb stomped by Clark and the Fever, you might think Reese would turn off her phone and practice how to run a functional offense.

That doesn't appear to be the case.

Instead, she's out here dropping cringe videos, including one that appears to be of herself in a sports bra. You can check out the videos below.

They're certainly not about basketball!

The video below features a voiceover about making "b*tches mad from scratch."

She also reposted the video below…..after losing by 35 points to Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Again, not too much focus on basketball.

There might not be anyone in all sports who shoots themselves in the foot more than Angel Reese. It's truly nothing short of spectacular.

The Sky started the season by getting blown out by the Fever. Reese and her teammates lost 93-58, and instead of the narrative being about improving, we're, once again, being slammed with unproven racism allegations.

It was Reese - not Clark - who hopped on TikTok to share an insanely stupid video, and then decided to drop snarky videos of her own.

At some point, people within the Sky organization need to tell her none of these distractions are helping. It's only making her more of a villain.

The Sky return to the court Thursday against the New York Liberty. It should be interesting to see how Reese handles it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.