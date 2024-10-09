Aaron Rodgers Says Idea That He Got Robert Saleh Fired Is 'Patently False'

When the New York Jets somewhat surprisingly decided to fire head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, conspiracy theories immediately started flying.

Some people thought that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the driving force.

Others suggested that owner Woody Johnson, who has ties to former United States President Donald Trump, didn't appreciate Saleh wearing a Lebanon flag on his sweatshirt.

And while Johnson insists the decision was his alone, there's no evidence to suggest that the Lebanon flag had anything to do with the firing. In fact, as OutKick's Mike Gunzelman pointed out, Saleh has worn the patch for years.

Despite Johnson taking full responsibility, many still assumed that Rodgers had to be part of the decision-making process.

However, Rodgers appeared on Pat McAfee's ESPN show on Wednesday and tried to put those rumors to bed.

"I resent any of those accusations because they are patently false," Rodgers said. "It's interesting the amount of power that people think I have. Which, I don't."

Rodgers did say that Woody Johnson called him on Monday, but that the two did not discuss the status of Saleh.

He said they had a short conversation, and they spoke mostly about the injury that Rodgers suffered on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers spoke glowingly about Robert Saleh and lamented the fact that his poor performance likely led to the coach losing his job.

While Rodgers emphatically denies that he played any role in the firing of head coach Robert Saleh, this interview is unlikely to change anyone's mind.

After all, even if he did have something to do with it, he's not going to say that.

That being said, we should take Rodgers at his word here. There's no evidence to suggest that he had a hand in the decision.

Plus, NFL owners are notoriously impatient. The New York Jets were expected to compete for a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, and they're 2-3 after five weeks and just lost to Bo Nix and Sam Darnold in back-to-back weeks.

They've also only beaten the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots this year, two of the worst teams in the NFL.

It's certainly not inconceivable that Woody Johnson, who wants to win now, thought that a coaching change might fire the team up and get them to live up to the lofty preseason expectations.

In fact, that's the most likely scenario.

There's no need to assume a conspiracy here. Occam's razor applies perfectly.

Sometimes, the simplest explanation is all you need.