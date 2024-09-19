NFL Fans React To Uncomfortable Sideline 'Hug' Between Aaron Rodgers, Coach Robert Saleh

What did Aaron Rodgers say to his head coach? Whatever was said, it certainly didn't look positive.

The New York Jets' offense got off to a fast start against the New England Patriots on Thursday night. While Jets fans assumed everything was hunky-dory on their team's sideline, the body language between Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh suggested otherwise.

Rodgers and Saleh had an awkward interaction after Jets running back Breece Hall punched the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter.

As Rodgers walked back to the sideline, Saleh went in for a hug from his veteran play-caller.

However, Rodgers blocked that reaction, holding off the hug with a slight push and staring down his coach with a very annoyed look.

Rodgers also muttered something at Saleh that'll have the NFL media and fans chatting all weekend.

WATCH:

Ryan Fitzpatrick reacted to Rodgers' staredown during Amazon's halftime show, saying Mike McCarthy (Rodgers' former coach in Green Bay) must be laughing his behind off.

"I remember that version of Rodgers," Fitzpatrick said, narrating McCarthy's reaction to the mad eyes from A-Rod.

Is Saleh trying too hard to be Aaron's buddy?

Or is it unsportsmanlike conduct from Rodgers?

Look at those eyes … that's a ‘death stare’ if I've ever seen one.

We all know the four-time MVP can be moody (recently voted as the NFL's most annoying player) but this looks like serious beef.

The Jets have plenty to smile about … so far. New York took a 14-3 lead into the break.

NFL fans reacted to the strange interaction with a plethora of theories.

"Rodgers said ‘chill, it’s too early,'" one fan said.

"He's such an a-hole," another fan said of Rodgers.

Is it a big deal? Or nothing at all?

Only time will tell.

