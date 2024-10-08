Jets Owner Sends Strange But Encouraging Message To Defensive Holdout, Haason Reddick: 'Escort Him In'

Robert Saleh's firing was the talk of the NFL world on Tuesday. Part of the drama fueling the Saleh news was the reported detail that the four-year Jets head coach was escorted out of the building, with team owner Woody Johnson's jurisdiction all over it.

OutKick's great NFL Senior Writer, Armando Salguero, covered the news of Saleh's firing.

READ: Woody Johnson Believes The Jets Will Be Better Without Robert Saleh

It's not 100 percent confirmed if Saleh was escorted — it seems extreme — but the optics were established before Johnson delivered a pretty wild comment about Jets defensive holdout Haason Reddick.

Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, received a warm message from the Jets owner.

Woody wants to welcome Reddick back with open arms … and an "escort" waiting to bring the defensive stalwart into the building rather than out of the building, as they (reportedly) did to Saleh.

What exactly is going on with the Jets? The drama is non-stop.

First, on a conference call on Tuesday, Johnson expressed his shock over the whole Reddick dispute, admitting he's never seen a holdout quite like it.

"This is something I’ve never seen before," Johnson said.

Johnson also gave a subtle tip on handling players, which Saleh could have used if not for the whole getting fired thing.

"You have to be part psychologist and part some other gist to try to figure out what is actually going on," Johnson added.

Then, Woody delivered a not-so-subtle wink to the "escorted out of the building" storyline.

"I hope that the young man can come to the team. We’d welcome him with open arms. When he gets here, he’ll find a very welcome locker room.

"Haason, get in your car, drive down 95 and come to the New York Jets. We can meet you and get you an escort right into the building," Johnson said.

Who says the hedonistic Aaron Rodgers isn't perfect for this team?

The madness of Gang Green's season is just getting started. Saleh's long been a lucid voice in the organization, though sometimes too player-friendly.

Going 20-36 as a head coach, Saleh's charm wore off on the organization, especially with Rodgers, who had people buzzing about their relationship after pushing the coach off of him during a Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.

New York's defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, will be the team's interim head coach.

There's no telling where this team will end up.

