Woody Johnson Believes The Jets Will Be Better Without Robert Saleh

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, on a conference call with local and national media Tuesday afternoon, made the case that the Jets are better off without fired coach Robert Saleh.

Johnson has been considering Saleh's status every one of the four seasons while Saleh delivered a 20-36 record, and that whole picture came into play even as the Jets have suffered two consecutive losses this season.

"It's not the last two games that precipitated this decision," Johnson said. "It's a longer time frame. I've had a couple of years to think about this and, yeah, I just think we can do better.

"The team can do better as we have this new leadership. I think that's going to bring out the best in these players. I really do, I feel confident that's going to happen."

Woody Johnson Looks For Upgrade

That sounds unfeeling but Johnson is apparently convinced firing Saleh is addition by subtraction. That and the fact perhaps Saleh's approach had grown stale played into this decision.

"One of the reasons I decided to make a change at the highest level is we need to find ways to win," Johnson said. "And so, we're not going to find ways by doing the same thing over and over and over."

Johnson said he did a lot of "soul-searching" and reached his conclusion.

"I thought and think it's going to make us more competitive," he said. "And it's going to help us reach the goals the team and I want to accomplish."

Johnson Sees Jets As A Playoff Team

The goals thing is a big deal for the Jets' owner. Simply, he believes the Jets have pieced together a high-caliber roster capable of great things.

"This is probably the best team I've had in 25 years," Johnson said. "I just felt the best way to go forward was a new direction in taking Jeff and making him the interim head coach. I thought that would get the most out of this team and give us the best chance that we all want to have, which is going to the playoffs."

So why make this change now and not the end of last season, which was the third losing season Saleh delivered in three tries?

"We didn't have this team last season," Johnson said.

Why Not Fire Saleh Last Year?

Johnson has fired coaches before. But this is the first time he fires a coach in the middle of a season.

"It's the first time I've done it this early but I just thought, once again, it would help the team and help this talented team achieve the goals that the team wants, and I want, and the fans want."

Johnson was asked what input quarterback Aaron Rodgers had in this decision. And the owner was vague in his answer.

"I did talk to him the night before," Johnson said. "We didn't discuss this specifically at all. We talked about the previous game, and, you know, him breaking 60,000 yards, the 60,000-yard record, and accomplishing that, and him getting hit so many times.

"But no, in terms of whether I was going to do it or not, we didn't discuss that."

Johnson Didn't Tell Rodgers

And, of course, Johnson didn't talk with Rodgers about Saleh's imminent firing. But Johnson is well aware of how Rodgers has felt about Saleh – in that the quarterback was supportive of the coach at the end of last year and not quite so supportive lately.

"This is one of the most talented teams that has ever been assembled by the new York Jets," Johnson repeated. "I wanted to give this team the most opportunities to win this season. I feel that we had to go in a different direction and that's why I did that today.

"This change that we made today, that I made, I believe will bring new energy and positivity that will lead to more wins starting now."