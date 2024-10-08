Muslim Civil Rights Group CAIR Jumps To Conclusions About Robert Saleh Firing

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, on Tuesday raised concerns about the "unusual hostility" behind the New York Jets' decision to fire coach Robert Saleh.

CAIR sent out a press release to reporters breathlessly complaining after NBC Sports reported Saleh was physically escorted out of the Jets building without giving him an opportunity to speak with players.

CAIR: Jets Motive Questionable

"We commend coach Robert Saleh for making history as the first American Muslim head coach in NFL history," CAIR said in its statement. "Although no one should jump to conclusions about why the Jets fired coach Saleh, the report that Jets security physically escorted Saleh out of the building does raise concerns about the possible motive for such unusual hostility – especially given that Saleh wore a Lebanese flag pin at a game just days ago and that owner Woody Johnson is a former Trump administration official who has been accused of making racially charged remarks…"

The Washington, D.C.-based Muslim advocacy group is calling on the Jets to address the allegation and explain its treatment of Saleh.

And this is where CAIR, calling for no one to jump to conclusions, jumps to conclusions in laying out false narratives about the entire episode.

Firstly, owner Woody Johnson was not asked about how Saleh left the building after his firing during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday. But a source explained to OutKick that CAIR's concerns are unfounded.

Saleh Not ‘Physically’ Escorted Out

Saleh was not "physically" escorted out of the building. No one put hands on him, per the source.

He actually left the Jets facility in Florham Park, N.J. in the company of Jets vice president for security and team facility operations Robert Mastroddi.

Mastroddi has been with the Jets 21 years and usually forges a strong relationship with the club's head coaches.

His relationship with Saleh is considered close, according to sources.

The Saleh Flag Issue

CAIR also noted that Saleh wore "a Lebanese flag pin" to Sunday's loss against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Not accurate.

Saleh wore a team-issued and NFL-approved hoodie on the sideline.

Team issued.

NFL approved.

Saleh's hoodie had a Lebanese flag patch embroidered on a sleeve.

Saleh's parents emigrated legally (LEGALLY) from the Middle East to the United States before Saleh was born.

Flag Patches Are Common For NFL

And, yes, social media had a moment discussing the Lebanese patch on Saleh's hoodie. But to connect that patch to Saleh's firing would in fairness force CAIR to send out releases questioning Bill Belichick's firing and Ron Rivera's firing.

Belichick has worn a hoodie with a Croation flag patch on his hoodie.

Rivera has worn a Mexican flag patch on his hoodie.

Both were fired in the season they did this!

There should be an investigation! And that investigation would reveal something Saleh, Rivera and Belichick had in common in the year they were fired: Their teams were losing.

Finally, there's the weird part of the CAIR statement that tries to tie Johnson's connection as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom under the President Trump administration to some sort of anti-Islamic decision by Johnson.

The fact is, even after Trump left office, he remains close to Johnson. And wants Johnson's team to win.

Trump A Big Saleh Fan

And when that happened in Week 2 of the 2022 season, Trump celebrated. The Jets won a stunning 31-30 comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns that day. And afterward Trump called Saleh personally to congratulate him.

Yeah, that old racist Trump, who used to hang out with Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson and Mike Tyson and Michael Jackson, was at it again. This time, it was Islamaphobe Trump who enjoyed his visit to Saudi Arabia and called the NFL's first Muslim coach to congratulate him.

"Love him or hate him — and I’m not a politician, I’m a football coach — taking a call from a current or former president is pretty cool," Saleh said at the time. "It was surprising. If you would have told 20-year-old me that one day I would get a call from a President of the United States congratulating us on a win as an NFL head coach … it’s pretty surreal."