'Free Palestine' Reporter Makes Ridiculous Claim About Robert Saleh Firing

Sports reporter Emma Vigeland wants you to believe that the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh in part because he wore a Lebanon arm patch during this past Sunday's game.

Vigeland, who has Free Palestine in her Twitter bio, conveniently left out the fact that Saleh has been wearing the Lebanese arm band for the last TWO SEASONS and has publicly spoken about his Lebanese-American heritage after being born in Michigan after his parents immigrated here.

Facts matter, Emma.

SALEH'S FIRING IS BECAUSE OF HIS COACHING, THAT'S IT

Vigeland wants to insinuate that Saleh perhaps was let go, not because the Jets pretty much have this year alone to try and make a run to the Super Bowl with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, or the fact that Saleh's head coaching record is 20-36.

No, instead, Vigeland wants to push a narrative that because Saleh supported Lebanon at a time when there is a major conflict in the Middle East between Israel, Lebanon, Iran and Iranian-backed terror proxies, that it MUST have been his "reluctance" to cave to Israel that ultimately led to Robert Saleh being fired.

No, Emmy, and not everything has to do with politics - especially in the sports world.

This is a bigger conspiratorial stretch than anything Aaron Rodgers has ever said.

HERE IS ROBERT SALEH WEARING THE LEBANESE FLAG ARMBAND ON OCTOBER 29, 2003.

I watched that entire Jets game on Sunday. It was painful. Not because of anything Robert Saleh wore on his body, but because of HIS COACHING AND PLAY-CALLING ABILITY. Jets fans were screaming at the TV over Saleh constantly calling running plays and not being able to adapt - especially with such a talented roster of Rodgers, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and a stronger offensive line.

If Emma did any sort of research rather than just spew BS talking points, she would have easily seen that Aaron Rodgers and Saleh have had their share of not great moments on the sidelines together. He has been visibly frustrated with the coach and so has the entire fanbase. And guess what - this is essentially Rodgers' team as it's now or never for the organization. The Jets went out and got Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator for him. They also signed one of his former favorite receivers Allen Lazard.

Rodgers wants to win, and it wasn't happening with Saleh at the helm.

THE JETS CAN'T AFFORD TO NOT BE THE BEST IN ALL AREAS THIS YEAR

And you know who else wants to win? Jets owner Woody Johnson, who is desperately trying to show to a salivating, hungry Jets fanbase that finally has a chance to play games deep into the playoffs, that he still wants to win.

And the way to winning, as every true sports media journalist who knows what they're doing, as well as Jets fans know, is not with Robert Saleh.

Unfortunately, Vigeland's tweet has picked up momentum and is now being echoed by others, including CAIR which has publicly asked the Jets organization to explain why Saleh was fired.

In an already divided nation and world, people turn to ‘journalists’ for some sort of truth. The fact that Vigeland did not correctly report that Saleh has been wearing the Lebanese flag to pay respect to his Lebanese-American heritage, was journalistically unethical on her part and only divide us more.