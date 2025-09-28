Aaron Rodgers Revenge Tour Rolls On As Vikings Become Quarterback's Latest Victims

The four-time MVP is now 2-0 against teams that rejected him in the offseason

When it was over, Aaron Rodgers and Kevin O'Connell found each other at midfield of Dublin's Croke Park and shared a hug while the Minnesota Vikings head coach said something in the ear of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

We have no idea what was said, but it would be understandable if the conversation had something to do with O'Connell saying maybe he made a mistake. O'Connell, afterall, was part of the club brain trust that decided Rodgers joining the Vikings in the offseason wasn't the way to go.

Signing the four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback, who wanted to play for the Vikings, wasn't right, O'Connell and company decided.

Decision On Rodgers Hurts Vikings

And you know where that decision has led?

To the continuation of the Rodgers revenge tour this season.

On Sunday, Rodgers completed an efficient 18 of 22 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 24-21 victory. His quarterback rating was an outstanding 119.7.

And so the Steelers held on – despite some efforts to the contrary by the fourth-quarter decision-making of coach Mike Tomlin – to beat Minnesota and win their third game in four tries.

This wasn't solely about what Rodgers did in the matchup, but also what the Vikings' quarterback did. Because, you must recall, the Vikings spurned Rodgers as part of their embrace of their current quarterback situation.

How's that worked out?

Rodgers Beats Team That Spurned Him

For Rodgers, it's worked out great. He has now beaten the two teams that we know rejected him in the offseason, starting with the New York Jets in the regular-season opener.

The Jets angered Rodgers not by why they cut him but how they told him.

The rejection from the Vikings was more amicable.

The Vikings talked to Rodgers. And talked internally about possibly adding him. And then told him, 'No thanks."

Well, it is Rodgers going home with a W and the Vikings staying in Europe for a game next week looking at a 2-2 record and still probably needing to decide whether J.J. McCarthy is healthy enough to start again (he probably won't be) or relying on backup Carson Wentz for the third consecutive game.

MVP Season Arc For Steelers QB?

Rodgers completed his first 10 passes in Sunday's game. He didn't have an incompletion until 4:31 was left in the second quarter.

He threw that touchdown to D.K. Metcalf on an explosive 80-yard pass, bringing his TD total on the season to eight. And that's the most Rodgers has thrown for in the first four games of a season since 2021 – when he won the second of his consecutive MVP awards, finishing with 37 touchdown passes.

So he is obviously on the right track.

Afterward, Rodgers was asked if beating the Vikings was extra special although not because of the offseason rejection.

"Yes," he said. "I'll leave it at that."

Vikings Didn't Challenge Rodgers

And here's a little-recognized part of what happened in this game: the Vikings' defense that defensive coordinator Brian Flores typically uses to attack opposing quarterbacks with all-out (zero) blitzes was nowhere to be seen.

"They played a lot of two-high, they didn't bring any of those zeroes that we looked at all week," Rodgers said with a wry smile.

What does that mean? Flores, obviously aware a veteran quarterback like Rodgers was ready for the zero blitzes, decided he didn't want to gamble with that strategy.

So the Vikings kept their two safeties well back to prevent big plays. And that formation typically allows offenses to run the football – which the Steelers did with success.

So facing Rodgers forced the Vikings to change their defensive personality.

Wentz Inconsistent In Second Start

It can be said that's what the Steelers also did in facing Minnesota's Wentz.

The Steelers' defense didn't really get after opposing quarterbacks in their first three games. They were in the middle of the NFL pack with eight sacks entering Sunday's game. But they chased Wentz and sacked the quarterback six times.

The Steelers took advantage of Wentz's indecision to pressure him. They also came away with two interceptions.

Wentz did have some moments of clarity because he threw two touchdowns, but that meant he endured an inconsistent outing. It was a departure from his first game in taking over for McCarthy last week.

Wentz's two starts suggest the Vikings could benefit from better quarterback play – like, maybe, what Aaron Rodgers is showing.