Vikings Have Discussed Aaron Rodgers But There's A Lot For Everyone To Think About

A week ago, the entire NFL knew Aaron Rodgers was headed to either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings were handing the reins to their offense over to second-year veteran J.J. McCarthy.

Everyone knew this.

Well, not OutKick, who kept reporting the third option of Rodgers retiring as something he's seriously considering.

Vikings-Rodgers Speculation Not Dismissed

But, somehow, in the last few days, as Rodgers has remained unsigned amid rumors and speculation that he wants to play for the Vikings, the team and the player who seemed to be going in different directions are increasingly now sharing the same paragraph in print.

So how did this happen?

How did the Vikings and Rodgers gradually become a mainstream thing?

Let's consider:

Firstly, Rodgers hasn't definitively told anyone what he wants to do. Everyone is judging his actions and those say, quite loudly so far, that he hasn't been ready to commit to anything.

The fact is NFL Media "reported" on Monday that Rodgers might not make a decision until just prior to the NFL draft in April.

Tomlin Wants Rodgers In Pittsburgh

So even the league's media arm doesn't know for sure what's happening right now.

The Vikings also aren't being transparent about any interest in Rodgers. But they're also not denying any.

So all we must judge is actions.

Rodgers has public interest from the Steelers and Giants, and he has some in them. Rodgers especially respects Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and it is mutual.

So the player's representation has spoken with both teams, obviously on orders from Rodgers. And a deal with either team is on the table.

But Rodgers so far hasn't fully pulled up to either table. He's so far declined to commit

And that tells us that joining either of those teams is obviously not a home run in the quarterback's mind. He's either not sure about something or is measuring some distaste about each team that keeps him a free agent.

Rodgers Might Decide To Retire

Maybe he believes retirement (which he hinted last season he'd consider) is a better option.

Or -- here's where the Vikings come into the picture -- he's waiting on something else to develop.

The Vikings two weeks ago were open (to a degree) to keeping Sam Darnold as their quarterback in 2025 after he delivered an outstanding season in 2024. But when Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the Vikings still didn't turn to the idea of Rodgers.

They pivoted to bringing back Daniel Jones to their quarterback room to join J.J. McCarthy.

Jones eventually elected to forego an offer from the Vikings and signed with the Indianapolis Colts because, in his mind, he'd have a better opportunity to start there.

So with Darnold and Jones both gone, the Vikings 100 percent believed McCarthy, their first-round pick in 2024, would be their starter next season.

The team expected to fill out the quarterback room with two more players. But none of those were expected to be named Aaron Rodgers.

Vikings Discuss Rodgers Internally

Then a funny thing happened as everyone headed in seemingly opposite directions – the Vikings toward McCarthy, and Rodgers toward the Steelers, or retirement, or the Giants:

The Rodgers to Minnesota possibility gained traction.

It was actually discussed internally in Minnesota, per a source, although to what degree is unclear. That makes sense because if it wasn't discussed, that would be personnel department malpractice.

We don't know if the team is still bogged down in doing its due diligence on Rodgers.

We certainly don't know if the Vikings have planned to visit Rodgers in California – something the Jets did before trading for him in 2023.

The due diligence, by the way, isn't strictly about film work and deciding whether Rodgers can still play or not. He can. That evaluation takes a day.

It's the other stuff the Vikings have to weigh.

Is ownership on board with adding Aaron Rodgers?

Is coach Kevin O'Connell, who must decide if his personality and Rodgers can co-exist, on board. That call involves a decision on whether O'Connell's scheme and what Rodgers would want to do can co-exist.

Process Of Adding Rodgers Complicated

Then someone has to decide how Rodgers would affect the culture.

One assumes the club would need to have a conversation with McCarthy, telling him its intentions. A conversation with star receiver Justin Jefferson would also be necessary.

And ultimately, O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would come to a collaborative decision driven primarily by the coach. (This assumes Rodgers isn't asking for a mint, which might give the GM pause).

The fact the saga isn't resolved yet speaks to a process that is perhaps still involving the Vikings and definitely giving Rodgers stuff to think about.

So it all makes sense that this decision has not been made yet.