Steelers Make A Quarterback Move, Just Not The One Everyone Is Anxious About

Anxious NFL fans in multiple cities might have done a double-take Thursday morning when the news got out that the Pittsburgh Steelers had agreed to terms with a quarterback. But, no, not Aaron Rodgers, folks.

It's Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph, 29, agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers worth $8 million, per NFL Media. The deal includes $4.5 million in guarantees.

Rudolph Returns To Team That Drafted Him

Rudolph did not sign to be Pittsburgh's starter. That job is still vacant as Rodgers mulls what to do next.

Rudolph, who played four seasons with the Steelers before signing with the Titans last season, returns to his career starting point as the backup.

The reason the Steelers turned to Rudolph as their backup is that's what they actually wanted to do last year. He stepped in during the 2023 season and went 3-0 in his starts, which was a pleasant surprise to coach Mike Tomlin.

But Rudolph got a better offer from the Titans last offseason and went to Nashville instead on a one-year deal.

The Titans spoke at the NFL scouting combine about possibly re-signing Rudolph for 2025. But the Steelers obviously stepped up on Thursday and got their former third-round draft pick back in the fold.

And all this leaves one question: What's up with Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers Considering Retirement?

Well, he's mulling his future.

He's either going to join the Steelers.

Or he's going to join the New York Giants.

Or he's going to surprise everyone and join the Minnesota Vikings.

Or he's going to shock the world and retire.

You haven't heard that last option too often because a guy pondering retirement doesn't typically engage in contract and other talks with multiple NFL clubs.

But the fact is, Aaron Rodgers is not typical.

Rodgers Decided To Retire Two Years Ago

Before he joined the New York Jets in 2023, Rodgers mulled retirement and has actually said he had decided to do just that. Rodgers had talked about retirement in such serious terms that other players then on the Packers made their plans based on Rodgers closing out his career.

Then, yes, Rodgers changed his mind and went from Green Bay to New York.

So here we are two years later, he's going to be 42-years-old in December, and we don't think he's pondering retirement as an option?

We'll see what happens.

But whatever happens, the Steelers have their backup quarterback.