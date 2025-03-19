Minnesota Vikings Have Decided Not To Pursue Aaron Rodgers At This Time

The message from the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday morning put some clarity to the Aaron Rodgers saga: The Vikings have decided not to pursue the four-time MVP-winning quarterback at this time.

So, there it is, no Rodgers to the Twin Cities – at this time.

Vikings Sticking With J.J. McCarthy

And this is a curious one because, as has been reported by multiple media entities, the Vikings remain interested in adding a veteran quarterback this offseason.

But they apparently want the vet to come in as a likely backup to J.J. McCarthy, who was the team's 2024 first-round pick. They want a vet who might be able to mentor and support McCarthy as the youngster is playing and learning.

And Rodgers isn't about that scenario.

Rodgers, 42-years-old in December, wants to start for a good team and possibly make one last run at another Super Bowl title. In that regard, the Vikings no longer become a fit for him nor he for them.

Steelers Seem To Be Next Best Option

So Rodgers will continue to mull whether he accepts open offers from either the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Giants. Or he'll retire.

Or maybe he'll keep waiting for something else to open up, an option that seems obnoxiously stubborn.

The Steelers seem to offer more in terms of talent and stability. The Giants, who have failed to lure the quarterbacks they've been chasing for two years, offer a certain familiarity in that Rodgers would stay in his home he bought when he played for the New York Jets.

And now the strangest part of this strange tale:

You read the "at this time" portion of the Vikings' intentions, right?

McCarthy Plan Gets Reboot

Practically every decision NFL teams make comes with a shelf life. They are a snapshot in time. And they can, and often do, change when facts, which are often fluid, change.

Last year, the Vikings intended to start McCarthy after they drafted him, but he suffered a knee injury that ended his season before it reached the regular season. So, Sam Darnold, the presumed backup, had to play.

Well, the plan now is to start McCarthy despite the fact he's inexperienced and pretty much an unknown quality.

And if nothing goes wrong or happens, that's how the Vikings will proceed.

But if something does go wrong, the team reserves the right to call an audible. And if that leads them back to Rodgers in some future month, well, that future is obviously different from "right now."