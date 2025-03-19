Giants, Desperately Needing A Quarterback, Keep Losing Out On The Best Talent

The New York Giants have known precious little success the past two seasons, and even as they're trying to make a move that could turn things around, the likelihood of ongoing defeat haunts.

The Giants would tell you the reason they haven't won enough is they've lacked a healthy quarterback who could lead the team to victories. And so general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have again been doing things this offseason to try to correct the situation.

Giants Trying But Not Succeeding

But while the attempts have been commendable, they haven't actually been successful. Not yet.

One miss has led to another and now there are no situations on the horizon that promise the certainty of an answer. The trouble is this isn't a new thing.

Consider that last offseason, before the team had a horrible season, the Giants tried to find a quarterback that could change the franchise's fate.

They had no chance to draft Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels. They tried feverishly during the draft to trade with New England to select Drake Maye. But they were rebuffed.

A Draft Full Of QBs But Not For Giants

The trouble with that is the Giants didn't have a good enough feeling about Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix to make any of those picks, either.

So in a year when half-a-dozen quarterbacks were selected in the first round, the Giants got exactly none of them.

The Giants had already visited with Russell Wilson as a free agent, but either couldn't or wouldn't close that deal, so he went to Pittsburgh.

The Giants then posted a 3-14 record, and got rid of Daniel Jones, so this offseason has been another in a series of attempts at fixing the quarterback position.

But the new attempts have so far availed, well, nothing.

Giants Chased Matt Stafford

The Giants were among the two teams trying to trade for Matthew Stafford. But he decided to return to the Los Angeles Rams.

And while the other team in that derby – the Las Vegas Raiders – eventually addressed its quarterback need with a trade for Geno Smith, the Giants still have only one quarterback on the roster in Tommy DeVito.

So now the Giants are one of at least two teams, possibly three if you include Minnesota, trying to land Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is mulling his future and has made no definitive statement about anything. But the truth is it would be an upset if the Giants win this competition.

Pittsburgh has had and continues to have a better track record for making the playoffs. They had some significant losses in free agency, but they added DK Metcalf.

And they have coach Mike Tomlin.

From afar, the Steelers seem more enticing than the Giants.

The point is, the Giants seem to be running a close second in a two-team race.

About the only definite advantage they have over the Steelers is geography, because Rodgers enjoys living close to New York City and he owns a $9.5 million mansion in New Jersey he bought when he joined the Jets..

I think the Giants see this silver medal situation. And that has led them to making contingency plans.

Considering Wilson Two Offseasons In Row

They hosted a Wilson visit, for the second consecutive offseason, last Friday.

They similarly met with Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston as fallback options if Rodgers and Wilson both go in different directions. And you know what those recent visits did?

It left the Giants looking desperate because there are no problems they have at quarterback that either Flacco or Winston are going to fix to any caliber.

So this is where Fake GM Mando would tell the Giants to draft a guy.

If Rodgers does indeed spurn the Giants, as did Stafford last month, as did the Patriots last year with a trade, then go back and force yourselves to draft somebody this year.

Not Even Ward Or Sanders Are Certainties

The third pick might land the Giants a chance to pick Shedeur Sanders from Colorado this year. No, I'm not a fan of his, but he's better than all the guys the Giants have now and even some they're thinking of getting.

I'd prefer Schoen try to land Cameron Ward from the University of Miami because his ceiling seems higher than Sanders, and his demeanor is more suited for the NFL in that he's more calm and less sensitive.

That would take a significant trade.

But here's the bad news: The Giants might fail in all this, too.

What if the Tennessee Titans squat on their No. 1 overall selection and pick Ward?

And what if the Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 2 pick, decide it's in their best interest to pick Sanders?

That could leave the Giants, picking third, with only the memory of failed chases for Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and two more quarterbacks in the April draft to show for all their troubles.

What a nightmare that would be.