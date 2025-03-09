Steelers Land Big-Time Wideout DK Metcalf; Set for Russell Wilson Reunion?

Seattle Seahawks’ two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf is reportedly headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a new contract.

According to multiple reports on Sunday, the 27-year-old was traded to Pittsburgh and has agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension.

Seattle received a 2025 second-round pick.

New Home, New Money

Metcalf’s $30 million annual salary places him among the NFL’s elite wideouts, rivaling San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk but falling short of the position’s top earners: Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson ($35 million), Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb ($34 million), and fellow Ole Miss alum A.J. Brown ($32 million).

Seattle’s front office continues gutting its once-potent offense.

The overhaul began with the release of veteran wideout Tyler Lockett, followed by a trade sending quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

Shipping Metcalf to Pittsburgh seems to mark the end of an era for the Seahawks’ old guard. But also, Metcalf’s move swaps one uncertain quarterback situation for another.

A Fiery Fit in Pittsburgh

Known for his explosive plays and occasional outbursts, Metcalf should fit seamlessly into the Steelers’ storied lineage of dynamic wide receivers. He’ll join forces with George Pickens, another fiery talent whose target share may dip with Metcalf’s arrival.

Since joining the Seahawks in 2019, DK Metcalf has been a reliable 1,000-yard receiver, though last season he suffered a small dip in production with 992 yards.

Last season, the Steelers leaned on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under center — both on one-year deals — to steer the offense. Wilson and Metcalf spent three seasons as Seahawks teammates.

Since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the franchise has struggled to find stability at QB, including parting ways with former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

Pittsburgh has been rumored to be interested in free-agent names like Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers.

