Russell Wilson, Who Plays Seattle Week 1, Booed At Seattle Storm Game

Russell Wilson may have gotten a glimpse into the reaction he’ll receive when he returns to Seattle next month.

The Seahawks’ former third round pick, who was traded to the Denver Broncos over the offseason, was shown on the video board during a Seattle Storm game over the weekend to give a recorded tribute to retiring WNBA legend Sue Bird.

And, well … he didn’t exactly receive a standing ovation.

They just booed Russell Wilson inside of Climate Pledge 😂 — Russell Brown (@russbrwn) August 7, 2022

Wow. @DangeRussWilson was booed at @ClimateArena when he appeared in the Sue Bird tribute video. Is this a sign of week 1?? — Sonicsman 🇺🇸 (@sonicsman) August 7, 2022

My favorite part at @S10Bird's last game was when they played a pre-recorded video message from @DangeRussWilson and 18,100 people booed that 🤡 — Chris Culler (@chrisculler) August 8, 2022

Yikes.

Wilson had a legendary 10-year run in Seattle, including nine Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title back in 2014.

He won more games in his first 10 seasons than any other QB in league history, and had a staggering touchdown-to-interception ratio of 292-87.

Wilson posted a QB rating of at least 100 in seven of his 10 seasons, and threw for over 4,000 yards with 40 touchdowns just two years ago.

How soon they forget.

As much as I wish Russell Wilson was still our QB, he’s not. Last I checked Russ forced his way out of Seattle and now hopes to be responsible for the #Seahawks starting 0-1. I respect what he did while in Seattle, but he bailed and that doesn’t deserve loyalty. — Louie (@LouieSeattle) August 8, 2022

Good and I hope it’s foreshadowing for things to come on MNF. @DangeRussWilson is a liar and fraud because of the way he never took ownership for the teams struggles. He not elite and his legacy will never be that of Tom Brady. Ever. pic.twitter.com/LHApaY4Nj3 — Bary Roy  (@baryroynews) August 8, 2022

Wilson, 33, was traded to the Broncos in March in a stunning move that included two first round picks, two second round picks, QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DL Shelby Harris.

Because the NFL schedule-makers know how to put on a show, it just so happens that Wilson and the Broncos will open the season in Seattle on Monday Night Football.

Imagine that!

And with reports out of Seattle indicating that Geno Smith is in line to be the new QB1, Seahawks fans may be changing their tune before halftime.

Regardless of how the “12th man” reacts to Wilson, the former Seattle QB appears to be adjusting just fine in Denver.