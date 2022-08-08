Russell Wilson, Who Plays Seattle Week 1, Booed At Seattle Storm Game

Russell Wilson may have gotten a glimpse into the reaction he’ll receive when he returns to Seattle next month.

The Seahawks’ former third round pick, who was traded to the Denver Broncos over the offseason, was shown on the video board during a Seattle Storm game over the weekend to give a recorded tribute to retiring WNBA legend Sue Bird.

And, well … he didn’t exactly receive a standing ovation.

 

Yikes.

Wilson had a legendary 10-year run in Seattle, including nine Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl title back in 2014.

He won more games in his first 10 seasons than any other QB in league history, and had a staggering touchdown-to-interception ratio of 292-87.

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle was legendary, but that may not matter anymore. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Wilson posted a QB rating of at least 100 in seven of his 10 seasons, and threw for over 4,000 yards with 40 touchdowns just two years ago.

How soon they forget.

Wilson, 33, was traded to the Broncos in March in a stunning move that included two first round picks, two second round picks, QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DL Shelby Harris.

Because the NFL schedule-makers know how to put on a show, it just so happens that Wilson and the Broncos will open the season in Seattle on Monday Night Football.

Imagine that!

And with reports out of Seattle indicating that Geno Smith is in line to be the new QB1, Seahawks fans may be changing their tune before halftime.

Regardless of how the “12th man” reacts to Wilson, the former Seattle QB appears to be adjusting just fine in Denver.

 

 

