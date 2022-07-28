Seahawks’ Geno Smith Dominating QB1 Reps

Look away, Drew Lock fans.

Once 10-year starting quarterback Russell Wilson left the Seattle Seahawks in a trade to the Denver Broncos, the QB battle was set between former Bronco Lock and Seahawks backup Geno Smith; the latter being on his fourth team since being selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the New York Jets.

It may be too early to call which QB will get the starting role, but Smith appears to be well on his way…

Seattle Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson gave an update on the QB battle after Wednesday’s training camp and lauded Smith for his QB1 reps.

“Seahawks practice is over. Geno Smith continued to get the vast majority of the No. 1 reps, as was the case during the offseason program,” Henderson tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Drew Lock got some first-team reps late in practice. Ended it with an ill-advised deep throw back across his body that fell incomplete.

Lock also got in some first-team reps, but had a few sloppy plays that helped position Smith as the leading pick for QB1 after Day 1.

Per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell, Lock ended Wednesday’s practice with a sloppy series that almost resulted in a turnover for the offense.

“Lock scrambled to his left away from pass rushers who blew past the left edge of the line,” Bell wrote. “He then [threw] an awkward pass deep but not deep enough to the other side of the field. The jump ball was nearly intercepted.”

Smith has proven in the past, notably during his tenure with the New York Giants in 2017, that a reserve’s role may be too small for his skill set.

