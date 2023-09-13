Rockets Should Send Kevin Porter To The Moon After NBA Player Allegedly Fractured Girlfriend’s Vertebrae

Videos by OutKick

If the allegations against him are true, Houston Rockets wing Kevin Porter doesn’t deserve to play in the NBA or collect what’s remaining on the four-year, $82.5 million contract extension he signed in 2022.

Porter, a magnet for disorderly conduct on and off the court, was arrested Monday and arraigned earlier today. Per ESPN, he’s charged with felonious assault and strangulation of his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA player.

Gondrezick reportedly has a fractured vertebrae in her neck and at least one facial laceration. Porter is listed by NBA.com at 6’4, 203 pounds. The WNBA’s website lists Gondrezick as 5’9, 150 pounds.

Neither the Houston Rockets team site, nor NBA.com lists Porter accurately. If they did, coward, bully, and frankly – POS – would be affixed next to his name.

As OutKick’s Alejandro Avila reported, the 23-year-old, who has been suspended and fined multiple times throughout his brief four-year pro career, was released from jail Tuesday after posting $75,000 bail.

Kevin Porter Jr. allegedly fractured a vertebrae in his girlfriend’s neck. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Porter Remains A Houston Rocket

The Rockets have been mum on the situation, offering only that: “We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time.” That statement was released by the team Monday. Details about Gondrezick’s injuries were made public Tuesday and reasonable minds would think Houston was aware of these injuries well before the press.

Still, the Rockets, and the NBA, have remained quiet.

This is an odd stance for a league that’s filled with coaches, players and executives who seemingly hunt down cameras and microphones for the opportunity to preach about politics, guns, vaccines and ‘isms.

Yet when a player breaks the neck of a female – whom he outweighs by more than 50 pounds – the outspoken majority suddenly opts for silence.

Do coach Popovich or Steve Kerr care to comment?

Kevin Porter Jr. Has A Pattern Of Troubling Behavior

“Houston, we have a problem,” has never been more appropriate. The Rockets have an opportunity to right this wrong. Set an example. Porter does not deserve the benefit of the doubt. As mentioned above, Porter Jr. is far from a choir boy.

His prior issues were listed by Avila earlier this week: KPJ forced a trade out of Cleveland in 2021 because of personal behavior. Porter faced a felony gun charge two months before getting traded from Cleveland to Houston. He also led an outburst in the locker room where he accused then-Cavs general manager Koby Altman of “modern-day slavery.”

And there’s been more headaches: a 2021 fine for visiting a strip club when the league was following (admittedly silly) COVID safety rules. Also, a 2022 suspension for a halftime clash with Stephen Silas, then-coach of the Rockets.

Add severely beating a woman to the above and there is ZERO reason why KPJ should continue to be employed by the Rockets or collect his remaining salary.

Actions have consequences.

Breaking a female’s neck should not allow Porter to break the bank.