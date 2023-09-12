New Details In Assault Case Spell Damning Future For NBA’s Kevin Porter, Jr.

Videos by OutKick

Warning: Details of Domestic Abuse Included

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter, Jr. faces damning allegations of physical abuse against his girlfriend. New details on the woman’s injuries revealed Tuesday forecast a troubling road ahead for Porter.

According to ESPN, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment that Porter’s girlfriend suffered a fractured vertebrae as a result of the abuse. Porter, 23, was arrested Monday morning at the Millennium Hilton in Manhatten.

Porter’s girlfriend is former WNBA player, Kysre Gondrezick. He allegedly punched Gondrezick in the face multiple times, leaving a cut above her right eye. The injury report noted that Porter forcefully grabbed Gondrezick by the neck, resulting in the fracture.

Additional details on the matter provided by Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer relayed that Porter abused Gondrezick on several past occasions. Porter is accused of having rammed his vehicle into hers.

Porter was released Tuesday from NYPD’s 17th precinct on $75,000 bail. He was charged with assault and strangulation.

Coming after Porter for his alleged spousal abuse was Kalabrya Haskins, widow of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Kalabrya, the sister of the victim, posted several expletive-laced threats against Porter on her social media.

“@kevinporterjr if you think you gone touch my sister & not get touched,” Kalabrya posted. “Count ya f—ing days. Better hope and pray you’ll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble.”

She added, “You may have gotten away with this s–t in the past cause yo mama ain’t beat ya a**, but we spank lil punk a** painting nail sissy b*tches like you every day. Don’t show up to that crib. We gone do it to you. Lil b*tch.”

Porter played 59 games last season. He averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds.