Rockets Player Arrested For Assaulting Girlfriend

A Houston Rockets guard’s off-the-court behavior is once again creating serious concerns.

New York police arrested Rockets’ Kevin Porter, Jr. early Monday.

Porter faces accusations of assault and strangulation involving his girlfriend, ESPN’s Tim McMahon reports.

Kevin Porter Jr., guard for the Houston Rockets. (Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

The incident reportedly happened Monday morning at a New York City hotel.

Porter’s girlfriend is former WNBA player, Kysre Gondrezick. Details of the arrest note that Porter returned to the hotel after an event Sunday night.

An altercation ensued after hotel security granted him access to the room where Gondrezick stayed.

Porter was arrested and detained in NYPD’s 17th precinct.

VIDEO: Kevin Porter Jr. in NYPD custody after he was arrested on charges of assault and strangulation



📹- @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/lxqojRFq6q — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) September 11, 2023

MORE VIDEO: Kevin Porter Jr. in NYPD custody following his arrest over the weekend.



📹: @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/wVd30MxPZt — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) September 11, 2023

An NYPD spokesperson provided a statement on the arrest:

“Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck. A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around the neck.”

Kevin Porter, Jr.’s antics have been a pain for the Rockets. KPJ forced a trade out of Cleveland in 2021 due to personal behavior. Porter faced a felony gun charge two months before getting traded from Cleveland to Houston. He also led an outburst in the locker room where he accused then-Cavs general manager Koby Altman of “modern-day slavery.”

Despite his conduct issues, the Rockets signed KPJ to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension in 2022.

Kevin Porter Jr. arrested early Monday after an altercation with girlfriend. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Porter played 59 games last season. He averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds.