Steve Kerr Politicizes School Shooting, Media Doesn’t Challenge Him; Clay Travis Weighs In

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr used his Tuesday night media availability before his team faced the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference to weigh in on the horrific elementary school massacre in Texas. That there were few facts and details available at the time did not prevent Kerr from immediately pointing fingers.

“I ask you, Mitch McConnell, and ask all of you Senators who refuse to do anything about the violence, the school shootings, the supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children, our elderly, and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. That’s what we do every week. I’m fed up, I’ve had enough…

“Fifty Senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage. Do you realize 90 percent of Americans, regardless of political party, want universal background checks? We’re being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we, the American people, want. They won’t vote on it, because they want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough.”

Kerr may have expressed exasperation about this latest outbreak of violence, but as our Clay Travis points out, just two years ago he advocated for abolishing police in schools, a policy that would have put more school children in danger if it had been implemented.

In 2020, Kerr stood in solidarity with groups like Black Lives Matter and called for Oakland Unified School District to defund its police force. He argued that instead of law enforcement, the district should invest in more counselors, librarians, and teachers.

“That’s what the community is calling for and I’m all in support of that,” Kerr said at the time.

As Travis points out, Kerr rides the emotions of a traumatized nation from tragedy to tragedy, often inconsistently.

Ultimately, Travis says, Kerr simply displays “shameful cowardice.”

We shall see whether any in the media dare to challenge Kerr about his hypocrisy. They will have an opportunity on Thursday night when the Warriors host the Mavs for Game Five of the Western Conference Finals. Kerr and the Warriors lead the series, 3-1.

Written by Cortney Weil

