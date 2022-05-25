Steve Kerr Politicizes School Shooting, Media Doesn’t Challenge Him; Clay Travis Weighs In

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr used his Tuesday night media availability before his team faced the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference to weigh in on the horrific elementary school massacre in Texas. That there were few facts and details available at the time did not prevent Kerr from immediately pointing fingers.

“I ask you, Mitch McConnell, and ask all of you Senators who refuse to do anything about the violence, the school shootings, the supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children, our elderly, and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. That’s what we do every week. I’m fed up, I’ve had enough…

“Fifty Senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage. Do you realize 90 percent of Americans, regardless of political party, want universal background checks? We’re being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we, the American people, want. They won’t vote on it, because they want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough.”

Coach Steve Kerr of Golden State Warriors words SHOOK me re: latest mass murder by gun violence in Uvalde, Texas: "tired of moments of silence, ENOUGH, there are 50 Senators who REFUSE to vote on a background check & it's been sitting there for 2 years!" pic.twitter.com/pHCUzWGYKC — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 25, 2022

Kerr may have expressed exasperation about this latest outbreak of violence, but as our Clay Travis points out, just two years ago he advocated for abolishing police in schools, a policy that would have put more school children in danger if it had been implemented.

In 2020, Kerr stood in solidarity with groups like Black Lives Matter and called for Oakland Unified School District to defund its police force. He argued that instead of law enforcement, the district should invest in more counselors, librarians, and teachers.

“That’s what the community is calling for and I’m all in support of that,” Kerr said at the time.

The fact not one media member last night — & there were dozens — asked Kerr to explain how his new demand for gun laws to protect kids squares with his prior demands to remove police from schools & defund the police is further proof of how worthless most sports media is. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 25, 2022

As Travis points out, Kerr rides the emotions of a traumatized nation from tragedy to tragedy, often inconsistently.

Personally, I’d like to know how our Congress, and our president, can justify spending $40 billion to keep Ukraine safe while we can’t spend a fraction of that to ensure all our schools have armed police officers to keep our kids safe. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 25, 2022

Ultimately, Travis says, Kerr simply displays “shameful cowardice.”

Regardless, there are many people with many valid opinions on this issue. Steve Kerr is not one of them. He’s a complete hypocrite. Maybe now he’d like to rescind his past support for defunding & removing police from schools. But the fact no media asked him is shameful cowardice. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 25, 2022

We shall see whether any in the media dare to challenge Kerr about his hypocrisy. They will have an opportunity on Thursday night when the Warriors host the Mavs for Game Five of the Western Conference Finals. Kerr and the Warriors lead the series, 3-1.