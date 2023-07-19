Celebrate National Hot Dog Day With Rachel Bush’s Buns, A Mike Vrabel Sacrifice And A Seahawks Throwback To The ’90s

Videos by OutKick

It’s National Hot Dog Day (duh), but that doesn’t mean Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to part with his weiner.

He will, however, give up a finger to bring a Super Bowl to Tennessee. We’ll talk about the bodily sacrifices Vrabel’s willing to make and touch on a buffet of NFL topics throughout a mid-July version of Nightcaps.

Hot dogs and ball. A combination equally or more satisfying to fans than Mahomes and Kelce. Who has it better than us?

So relish the opportunity to suck down a nightcap and enjoy Rachel Bush’s buns while you’re at it.

Come on in, the hot dog water’s warm!

We’ve got some NFL teams already into their second day of training camp. Alright, it’s mainly rookies and they’re not yet on the field, but who cares? Football season is finally on the horizon! For all we know, Liev Schreiber’s probably reciting a rough draft of an Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson dart shot between a blade of fresh grass and high-priced sprinkler system.

The NFL is all but back. Teams are unveiling alternate/throwback uniforms with more urgency than they have to pay their running backs.

In recent days we’ve seen the Buccaneers, Browns and Vikings fill our hearts – and soon, the shelves of retailers- with a return to uniforms from their pasts. And they’re all gorgeous.

The @Browns' new white alternate helmets look so clean. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QH1t2Uy7YG — NFL (@NFL) July 18, 2023

You're going to want to get one of these 🔥🔥 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 18, 2023

The moment we’ve all been waiting for 👀 pic.twitter.com/v49LPmkRC6 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 12, 2023

Today, the Seahawks revealed their ’90s throwbacks which will be worn for select games this season. Seattle teased the uniform release last month – and Nightcaps was along for the ride.

The @Seahawks are bringing it back to the '90s with the throwbacks. ⏪ pic.twitter.com/0qOWe5p5Cz — NFL (@NFL) July 19, 2023

If those aren’t a site for sore eyes, I don’t know what is. Have yourself a hot dog and stare at these beauts. The NFL, and their teams, get plenty wrong (roughing the passer, anyone?). But over the last month they’ve aligned themselves more with Alabama than Oregon, and that’s a good thing.

And how about the release video? Gary Payton AND the Kingdom make brief appearances. Well done Seattle, well done indeed.

It’s the 90s. It’s now. It’s commemorative. It’s current. The Throwback uniforms are finally here.



💻 https://t.co/r1W2WVDyDe pic.twitter.com/RLVBg1sm21 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 19, 2023

Detroit Could Use Help, Whatcha Got Eminem?

Another team that released a new uniform is the Detroit Lions. Well, actually, they’re going to rock blue helmets here and there but keep the uniform (sadly) the same. It’s a rough look for Dantallica’s Lions. Their grey duds always give off the appearance that they were once white and have faded over time, mainly because the equipment manager was stingy with the bleach.

Jared Goff and the Lions need to throw it back. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

See, I like my Lions with a side of a Barry Sanders/Robert Porcher/Herman Moore – look. Someone needs to fix. And who better to do so than Detroit’s own Eminem? Mr. 8 Mile’s already fixing Ed Sheeran concerts, why not fix the Lions next?

Eminem just showed up to the Ed Sheeran concert in Detroit 😳 pic.twitter.com/j4EsGruZmr — Andy Frey (@Hold_the_Freys) July 16, 2023

If you’re not toe-tapping to ‘Lose Yourself’ there’s something wrong with you. Love him or hate him, Eminem dropped a banger with that one. Cool move by the duo of EminEd.

Mike Vrabel Would Give A Finger, Not A Weiner

We’ll get to Rachel Bush’s buns momentarily, as long as you guys behave yourselves. In the meantime, we’ve gotta talk some weiner, being National Hot Dog Day and all. And who better to discuss as much than Titans head honcho, Mike Vrabel?

If you remember, in the summer of ’19, Vrabel was asked by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on the Bussin With The Boys podcast if he’d chop off his manhood in exchange for a Titans Super Bowl win. His response: “Been married 20 years … yeah, probably.” He later added: “You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won’t need it.”

On Tuesday, Vrabel was back on Bussin’ With The Boys. Being that Tennessee is still without a Lombardi trophy, Compton and Lewan asked if Vrabel would still be willing to trade his piece for some hardware. Four years later, he’s not as willing. But – he would lose one appendage.

“Nope,” Vrabel told the show’s hosts when asked if he would still nix his junk. “I would cut that finger off,” Vrabel said of the ring finger on his right hand. “I’d cut that one off to win.”