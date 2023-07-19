Celebrate National Hot Dog Day With Rachel Bush’s Buns, A Mike Vrabel Sacrifice And A Seahawks Throwback To The ’90s

Videos by OutKick
It’s National Hot Dog Day (duh), but that doesn’t mean Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to part with his weiner.
He will, however, give up a finger to bring a Super Bowl to Tennessee. We’ll talk about the bodily sacrifices Vrabel’s willing to make and touch on a buffet of NFL topics throughout a mid-July version of Nightcaps.
Hot dogs and ball. A combination equally or more satisfying to fans than Mahomes and Kelce. Who has it better than us?
So relish the opportunity to suck down a nightcap and enjoy Rachel Bush’s buns while you’re at it.
Come on in, the hot dog water’s warm!
NFL Reminds Us Football Season Is Near
We’ve got some NFL teams already into their second day of training camp. Alright, it’s mainly rookies and they’re not yet on the field, but who cares? Football season is finally on the horizon! For all we know, Liev Schreiber’s probably reciting a rough draft of an Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson dart shot between a blade of fresh grass and high-priced sprinkler system.
The NFL is all but back. Teams are unveiling alternate/throwback uniforms with more urgency than they have to pay their running backs.
In recent days we’ve seen the Buccaneers, Browns and Vikings fill our hearts – and soon, the shelves of retailers- with a return to uniforms from their pasts. And they’re all gorgeous.
Today, the Seahawks revealed their ’90s throwbacks which will be worn for select games this season. Seattle teased the uniform release last month – and Nightcaps was along for the ride.
If those aren’t a site for sore eyes, I don’t know what is. Have yourself a hot dog and stare at these beauts. The NFL, and their teams, get plenty wrong (roughing the passer, anyone?). But over the last month they’ve aligned themselves more with Alabama than Oregon, and that’s a good thing.
And how about the release video? Gary Payton AND the Kingdom make brief appearances. Well done Seattle, well done indeed.
Detroit Could Use Help, Whatcha Got Eminem?
Another team that released a new uniform is the Detroit Lions. Well, actually, they’re going to rock blue helmets here and there but keep the uniform (sadly) the same. It’s a rough look for Dantallica’s Lions. Their grey duds always give off the appearance that they were once white and have faded over time, mainly because the equipment manager was stingy with the bleach.
See, I like my Lions with a side of a Barry Sanders/Robert Porcher/Herman Moore – look. Someone needs to fix. And who better to do so than Detroit’s own Eminem? Mr. 8 Mile’s already fixing Ed Sheeran concerts, why not fix the Lions next?
If you’re not toe-tapping to ‘Lose Yourself’ there’s something wrong with you. Love him or hate him, Eminem dropped a banger with that one. Cool move by the duo of EminEd.
Mike Vrabel Would Give A Finger, Not A Weiner
We’ll get to Rachel Bush’s buns momentarily, as long as you guys behave yourselves. In the meantime, we’ve gotta talk some weiner, being National Hot Dog Day and all. And who better to discuss as much than Titans head honcho, Mike Vrabel?
If you remember, in the summer of ’19, Vrabel was asked by Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on the Bussin With The Boys podcast if he’d chop off his manhood in exchange for a Titans Super Bowl win. His response: “Been married 20 years … yeah, probably.” He later added: “You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won’t need it.”
On Tuesday, Vrabel was back on Bussin’ With The Boys. Being that Tennessee is still without a Lombardi trophy, Compton and Lewan asked if Vrabel would still be willing to trade his piece for some hardware. Four years later, he’s not as willing. But – he would lose one appendage.
“Nope,” Vrabel told the show’s hosts when asked if he would still nix his junk. “I would cut that finger off,” Vrabel said of the ring finger on his right hand. “I’d cut that one off to win.”
Much better choice in my opinion. Super Bowl’s are great, but some things are even better.
Rachel Bush Brings Buns To The Party
Now that weiner’s are out of the way, it’s time to give buns the love they so deserve on the day in which we’re celebrating hot dogs. For that, we check in on an OutKick favorite, Rachel Bush. She’s the wife of Bills safety Jordan Poyer and one of the NFL’s most popular WAGs.
For good reason.
Unlike the Bills, Rachel never disappoints.
And that, Mr. Vrabel, is why you cut a finger off and nothing else.
Aaron Rodgers’ Training Camp Arrival Disappoints
New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers arrived to training camp this morning and, let’s just say, this sometimes hot dog of a a quarterback could’ve used some mustard.
A year after walking into Packers camp looking like Con Air’s Cameron Poe, Rodgers strolled into the Big Apple looking like a dad about to snag carryout dinner for the fam.
What a dud! This would be fine if he didn’t set the internet on fire last summer. But that he did. And he comes back with a plain black tee and Jason Sudeikis hair?!?!?
My expectations were sky high. ARod’s coming off a summer that was filled with darkness retreats and psychedelics conventions. Not to mention, he’s in the media capital of the world. Add in the fact that he went all Con Air while in Green Bay last year and you could see why the bar had been raised.
The season hasn’t even started and Rodgers already has his first fumble.
Blue Jays Get In On National Hot Dog Day
Did I mention today’s National Hot Dog Day? Forgive me, once I get through my third drink, I get forgetful. Then, mix in the fact that the Seahawks whip me through a tour of uniform nostalgia, and I start stumbling through paragraphs like I’m sleepy Joe.
But alas, we’re back to hot dogs. The Toronto Blue Jays are getting in on the fun, even though they’re not part of what we consider “national.” Hell, they’re not even in the National League. But, whatever. There’s few things better than a stadium ‘dog, so we welcome our brothers and sisters from the north for the celebration.
And deservedly so, they sold more than 75k Loonie Dogs on Tuesday. A ‘loonie” is the equivalent of $1 USD by the way. Clearly, the Canadians appreciate a dog as much we do.
Also, this $10 Blue Jays build-a-dog is simple. I’ll take my $10 and grab two dogs with ketchup only, because I’m not weird. No tomatoes, potato chips or other fixins needed. I like my Loonie Dogs like I like my NFL uniforms – simple.
Until Next Time…
My time here is up, but don’t say I never gave you anything. Where else are you getting Rachel Bush, Cortez Kennedy-era Seahawks threads and Eminem content all in one? You can thank me later. But for now, let’s enjoy some more NFL and hot dog crumbs before we perform this dance again next Wednesday!
