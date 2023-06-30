Rachel Bush Loving Island Life In Hawaii Wearing Nothing But A Solid Tan

Videos by OutKick

Rachel Bush proves once again that she can pop up on social media whenever she wants and make some noise. She’s not a hustling Instagram model putting in the minutes she once did, but she’s good for a solid showing every few months.

Friday was Rachel’s latest flashback to the days when she was in full brand building mode. Sensing the still of the NFL offseason, she hopped off the end of the bench to relive some of her more active days as an Instagram model.

Khloe Terae and Rachel Bush attend Shaq’s Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Naturally, as all wily veterans do, she put up some impressive numbers in the process. Rachel took a quick break from a family Hawaiian vacation, dropped a caption about island life on a couple of pics, then picked up the vacation right where it left off.

A veteran move executed at the highest level. The fact that she grabbed what looks like a Hawaiian lei, found a quiet location for a nude pic, didn’t hurt the process either. I’d argue all of that underscores the veteran move.

The best part might be that she turned her husband, Bills safety Jordan Poyer, into the latest NFL player to serve as Instagram photographer for their better half. Professional athletes aren’t immune to the whole happy wife, happy life equation.

Island life hasn’t been without some stress. Poyer’s annual charity golf event to raise money for mental health and substance abuse facilities in Buffalo had to be rescheduled.

The reason? The event was being held at Trump National Doral in Miami. This led to “a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute.”

Rachel Bush And Jordan Poyer Aren’t Letting Anything Ruin Island Life

But they didn’t let that keep them down. Poyer broke the unfortunate news and Rachel addressed it on social media before returning to island life.

“Let’s be very clear. Jordan did not cancel his event. We will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly. And we can easily spend our own money to fund the tournament. It wasn’t about that. Tournament will be at same spot next year. Trump’s course,” she tweeted.

“The event was cancelled due to the arrogance of others, and then backing out last minute leaving us in a difficult spot to make everything happen properly. Especially while we are on a family vacation. We want it to be great and next year it will be outstanding! Thank you!”

She continued, “And huge thank you to Trump & all the amazing sponsors (literally so many!!) that offered to sponsor the tournament. We appreciate you all! As well as the fans and supporters! Right left whatever hopefully next year we can all come together for a good cause! Location aside..love!”

Another veteran of social media move by Rachel. Pop on, add some details you want out there, then shut it back down and enjoy your vacation. There’s no need to engage while living the island life.

Take notes up and comers. This was a veteran of the game who is far beyond feeding algorithms letting you in on how it’s done.