Buffalo Bills DB Jordan Poyer Forced To Cancel Charity Golf Tournament Scheduled At Trump National Following ‘Backlash’

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer holds an annual golf tournament to support charity. He posted a message to his Instagram saying that “a few sponsors and golfers” pulled out at the last minute. Why did they change their minds? Because Poyer planned to hold the event at Trump National Doral in Miami.

“I regret to inform you that my annual Golf Charity Event in South Florida, originally scheduled for July 10th at the Blue Monster at Trump National in Doral, has been rescheduled for next year,” Poyer wrote alongside a video post.

“Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures.”

Jordan Poyer noted that his beliefs often clash with those in corporate America, which increasingly pushes left-wing ideology.

“They decided they didn’t want to take part in my tournament in which they took part in last year because of where it’s at, at Trump National Doral in South Florida,” Poyer said, according to The Buffalo News. “ECMC decided they can no longer take the pressure from up top, from the people above them and it probably has nothing to do with ECMC at all.”

Buffalo Bills DB Jordan Poyer cancels charity golf tournament, citing sponsors & golfers withdrawing because of event being at Trump National. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

According to the ECMC Foundation website, the organization seeks to create educational opportunities for “underserved” communities.

“ECMC Foundation uses a range of funding methods, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments to support nonprofit and for-profit organizations that are working to improve postsecondary outcomes for students from underserved backgrounds,” the website reads.

So, an organization that seeks to help “underserved students” would rather receive $0 for those students than play a round of golf at a Trump National golf course?

Interesting strategy. I wonder if they asked those students that might benefit if they’re OK with that decision. No, the corporate types have decided to grandstand over Trump politics — which they claim hurt “underserved students” — rather than, you know, actually help those “underserved students.”

Talk about irony.

Both Poyer and his wife, model Rachel Bush, are outspoken in going against left-wing media and political narratives. Both she and several Bills teammates supported him on Instagram.

Jordan Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, supports him via her Instagram (Screenshot: Instagram)

Buffalo Bills teammates Gabe Davis and Josh Allen support Jordan Poyer in spite of cancelled golf charity tournament scheduled to be held at Trump National (Screenshot: Instagram)

“I’m really thankful and blessed to have worked with the people that I have worked with at ECMC in the past two years,” the Buffalo Bills All-Pro said. “I’m not naïve. I understand where they are on the political spectrum, where New York is on the political spectrum. Do I agree with a lot of it? No, I don’t. I’m sorry, but I don’t.

“I say the quiet part out loud a lot and some of you don’t like that. My bad. I still went and put my ego aside and went to go help those who needed help or needed a laugh.”

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and wife Rachel Bush aren’t afraid to go against the left-wing extremists in the national media. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for unKommon events)

Setting aside politics to help needy kids works for one side, but clearly not the other

Poyer is willing to work with an organization that doesn’t align with him politically. Why? In order to help kids who need it.

Sadly, that same organization is not able to reciprocate. It must stick to the orthodoxy, “underserved students” be damned.

Imagine sacrificing the kids you claim to care about simply to avoid a few mean tweets from left-wing media or elites. How much could anyone really care?

That’s rhetorical. Of course they don’t care. At least, not as much as they care about themselves. And their own image.

That’s the part that so many of us take issue with. These left-wing elites lecture Americans about how much they “care” about “marginalized” people.

But when it comes down to it, their image is what they actually care about.

And they’ll do anything to protect.

Even if — arguably, especially if — it means harming the people for whom they claim to care the most.

Talk about hypocrisy, huh?