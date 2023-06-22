Detroit Lions Unveil Unbelievably Ugly Alternative Helmets

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions might have successfully created the ugliest helmets in the NFL.

The franchise unveiled a new alternate helmet Wednesday that will celebrate 90 years of Detroit Lions football and will be worn with the team’s all-gray alternate uniforms.

There’s just one major problem:

The helmets couldn’t possibly be uglier. It’s a gross design, and I say that as someone who has spent my life struggling through Detroit Lions fandom.

start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

Detroit is a historic franchise. It’s one of the oldest pro sports franchises in the entire country. Herbert Hoover was still early in his presidency when the Lions were founded.

Teams with that kind of historic roots shouldn’t be unveiling gimmicky helmets. The Lions might not do a ton of winning on the field (holding out hope Dan Campbell’s rise continues in 2023!), but that doesn’t mean they should engage in this nonsense.

What shade of blue even is this? It looks like the shade of blue you get when you buy a cheap knockoff shirt. It’s gross, ugly and repulsive.

it's all in the details pic.twitter.com/Ji6ouQQwu7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

Why do teams feel the need to release alternate helmets and uniforms? There’s something to be said for tradition ruling the day. Do you see Alabama rocking alternate helmets and uniforms?

No. Yes, it’s college, but the principal still applies. The Lions should be focused on winning a playoff game, not on alternate helmets.

The Detroit Lions unveil ugly alternate helmets. Should the franchise be more focused on winning over gimmicks? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

If Dan Campbell and the Lions go 13-4 and win a playoff game, then they can release whatever helmets they want. Until then, it appears the franchise’s priorities might be out of order.