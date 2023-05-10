Another Lions Player Dropped After Breaking NFL’s Gambling Policy

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions have split with another player involved in the team’s illegal gambling drama. On Tuesday, the Lions waived wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, who was suspended by the league for six games for using a mobile betting app from within the Lions’ facilities.

Punishments Keep Rolling For Gambling Lions Players

Though Berryhill did not bet on NFL games, he — alongside 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams — was suspended for six games of the 2023-24 season.

Lions wideout Quintez Cephus and cornerback C.J. Moore were previously released by the team, leaving Williams as the lone player involved in the matter to remain on the team. Considering his high value to the Lions, Williams is expected to survive the cuts and serve his six-game suspension.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A total of five players were penalized for the gambling activity. Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was suspended indefinitely by the league.

“A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way,” the NFL stated in a press release.

The NFL has been on a streak of assigning hefty fines to players participating in gambling — related to the league or not. In 2022, former Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entirety of the season for betting on games from the fall of 2021.

Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (80) of the Atlanta Falcons at the conclusion of an NFL preseason football game (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Berryhill, who played 34 special teams snaps and six offensive snaps for the Lions in 2022, has jumped between teams in the past year. He signed to several practice squads last offseason before staying on the Lions roster. With his upcoming suspension outweighing his value in the Lions’ WR room, Berryhill appeared destined to get waived.

Detroit also announced that cornerback Mac McCain and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor were released Tuesday.