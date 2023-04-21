NFL Suspends Five Players For Gambling, Including Four Detroit Lions

Videos by OutKick

The NFL announced Friday that five players have been suspended for gambling policy violations. Three of the five players have been suspended through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season while the other two will sit out their team’s first six games.

The decision from the league comes on the heels of Calvin Ridley being suspended for the entirety of the 2022 campaign for gambling.

According to a press release shared by the league, Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, along with Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, have been indefinitely suspended for the 2023 campaign “for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.”

Just moments after the league’s announcement, the Lions announced they have released Cephus and Moore.

Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill, also members of the Lions, are the two players who received a suspension for Detroit’s first six games of the season. Both Berryhill and Williams are eligible to participate in all off-season and preseason activities, including preseason games. Their suspensions will go into affect once Detroit’s roster is finalized.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Williams and Berryhill are to believed to have been betting on college games from inside the Lions’ facility.

“A league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way,” the NFL’s release stated.

Williams is the name that stands out among the five players who were suspended.

The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was expected to have a breakout season after appearing in just six games as a rookie a year ago. The former Alabama wide receiver saw limited action as he was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the Crimson Tide’s national championship game loss to Georgia.

