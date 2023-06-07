Austin Reaves Hangs With Taylor Swift, Seattle Seahawks Throw It Back, King Of Collectibles’ Alexandra Giaimo, Pricey Margs And More

Videos by OutKick

We’re going to get to King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, and more importantly, Alexandra Giaimo, momentarily. But before we talk about Netflix’s hottest show, we need to discuss another kind of heat.

And my God do I wish it were Giaimo, or hell, even Flamin’ Hot Cheetos we were talking about. But alas…

Last week my father-in-law came to stay with us following surgery. Fortunately, he’s doing just fine. And he’s a great guy. He also enjoys sweltering heat as much or more than Hunter Biden likes prostitutes. His search bar is likely weaponized with “make house hotter” and “how to cook a human while keeping them (barely) alive.”

If he could swap his mattress for grill grates, he wouldn’t hesitate to do so.

Let me explain. Ohio, which generally has nine months of winter and three months of summer, is in full-blown summer mode. Last week consistently hovered around the high ‘80s and may have dipped into the low ‘90s. Not that I’m complaining. That’s great, until you walk into your house from 88-degree weather to find that someone has turned off your AC (strike one), turned the heat on (strike two) and set the heat to 76 degrees – yes, 76 freakin’ degrees – (strike three). Yep, that was my father-in-law’s doing. And he was sleeping when I arrived.

I shut that down faster than The New York Times and Facebook turned a blind eye towards Hunter’s laptop. Or so I thought. Two days later, I returned to my home and the AC wasn’t shut off, but it was raised to 74! Again, that’s the air conditioning being set to 74 degrees?!?!?

That was his second at-bat after he already struck out looking in his first appearance at the plate. He’s still here, but he’s teetering on being designated for assignment. Either that, or I’m asking to be traded.

Ok, now to cooler, happier times.

When I’m slightly bothered or suffering from heat exhaustion while in my own casa, I’ve been retreating to my blustery cold basement for some Netflix and chill. But not the cool Netflix and chill the 20somethings partake in. Mine involves a bunch of carbs, diet soda, and usually at least one of my two kids an arms length away.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Is Cued Up

My recent Netflix binge has been King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. It’s a show that centers on an auction house buying and selling memorabilia, generally from the sports world. The show is clearly somewhat scripted and the acting is Razzie-worthy, but it’s entertaining as hell. There’s also plenty of unique collectibles featured that sell for ridiculous amounts of money. OutKick’s own Mike Gunzelman (what’s up Gunz!) detailed the show and the auction house’s owner, Ken Goldin, earlier today.

Goldin is technically the show’s star, but halfway through the first of the series’ six episodes, it became clear that the real reason to watch is the show’s narrator, Alexandra Giaimo.

In addition to working for Goldin, Giaimo does some sports reporting, including for MLB network. Now that spinoffs and reboots are all the rage within tv and streaming, let’s hope Alexandra gets an opportunity to have her own show. Personally, I’d much rather watch AG negotiate a sale of a Steph Curry rookie card then Ken Goldin, but that’s just me.

I like my sports memorabilia with a side of hotness, sue me.

Is Austin Reaves Playing One-On-One With Taylor Swift?

Hey, it’s June and the Lakers are playing for something! Well, one Laker, that is. Everybody’s favorite white basketball player, Austin Reaves, was spotted at an Arkansas bar with Taylor Swift over the weekend. Of course, there’s no actual photo evidence they were together (if only people had cameras on their phones…maybe one day!), but it apparently took place just days after Swift split with Matty Healy.

That’s probably a good thing, considering Healy apparently kisses dudes? Matty’s a weird name for a dude, too, right? Matt wasn’t good enough? Not even Matthew? Needed that y in there for some attention? I dunno. Don’t cancel me International Naming Board.

Long story short, Reaves might be sliding into Taylor Swift’s Blank Space.

Austin Reaves may be Taylor Swift’s flavor of the month. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

Score one for the undersized white guys! Side note, let’s address the elephant in the room…is Taylor Swift a slut? Seems to go through a lot of guys, right? Bet they’re not bringing that up over at Yahoo, Page Six, or E!

Here’s hoping the happy couple can enjoy some bugs together.

Seattle Seahawks Prepared To Throw It Back

For reasons no one seems to understand, the Seattle Seahawks tossed aside one of the NFL’s most beautiful uniform templates in 2002 and then flipped the script again in 2012. The Seahawks often appear to have highlighters accenting their pants, helmets and jerseys on most Sundays. And frankly, it’s gross.

These Seattle Seahawks unis will take a brief rest during the ’23-24 season. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images).

Making matters worse than their current digs, they appeared to tell their uniforms of yesteryear that we are never, ever, ever getting back together.

Until now!

Michael Sean-Dugar, who covers the Seahawks for The Athletic, said yesterday that Seattle will dust off the old digs for an October date with the Browns.

Seahawks say they’ll debut their 1990s-era throwback uniforms in their home game against the browns in Week 8 (Oct. 29). — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) June 6, 2023

If this isn’t Christmas in July for fans of simpler days, I don’t know what is. *Yes, I know it’s June, but work with me here. Remember, I’ve got a father-in-law baking my house every time I exit my quarters.

The Seattle Seahawks will be throwing it back versus the Browns this fall Credit: Tom Pidgeon /Allsport.

Oct. 29 should look a lot like the above picture, and that’s a thing of beauty. Also, that’s Ricky Watters toting the rock. Is there a more underrated RB in NFL history? He was a do-it-all back who scored 91 career touchdowns.

Quick, Top 3 NFL uniforms that are no longer worn:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers creamsicles Houston Oilers baby blues Atlanta Falcons black Dirty Birds era

If I’m wrong about that list (I’m not), email me and let me know who I’m missing anthony.farris@outkick.com. But remember, these have to be uniforms that are no longer regularly worn. And if you want to bring me anything post 2000, I’m not interested.

Odin And Panda Should Watch Some Ricky Watters Film

Full disclosure, I have no idea who the young athletes are in this next video, but the names of note are Odin and Panda. And I promise you it’s worth the watch. The video comes to us from Colorado’s Six Zero Football Academy which is nothing if not intense.

The Academy is run by former NFL journeyman Matt McChesney, and either he, or someone else is letting our guys Odin and Panda have it during some ladder drill training.

Unhappy with the tightness in the hips of both Odin and Panda, the coach/trainer aggressively makes note of the duo’s speed, or lack thereof: “Hurry up you two. You’re moving like old people f*ck!”

All-time line by coach. Godspeed Odin and Panda.

Hayley Updates Us On 75 Hard

While we’re on the topic of me people working out, I thought we’d check-in with OutKick’s Hayley Caronia.

Two weeks ago, after discussing Gwyneth Paltrow wanting people to gift their dad’s vibrators for Father’s Day, I told you about Hayley immersing herself in the 75 hard challenge. Basically, it’s making your life miserable for 75 straight days: two workouts per day, a shit ton of water, no alcohol, dieting, etc. And, if that’s not bad enough, you need to do all that and more over 75 consecutive days. Hayley’s much more disciplined than me, so I asked her how were going after more than two weeks of self-induced punishment.

I’ve fallen off the wagon a little bit when it comes to drinking a gallon of water per day. I get close, but not fully a gallon. Now that I’m more than 1/5 of the way through, I’m energized to get back on track with that. Surprisingly, I’ve been able to stay away from alcohol and it’s been easier than I thought. Certain social situations are definitely different, but not worse! Most bars won’t charge me for a mocktail. Lately, I’ve been ordering seltzer with a tiny splash of cranberry or pineapple juice with a lime. I’m saving money, and I don’t wake up feeling bad. It’s kind of a win-win. I was never a huge drinker beforehand, but the hangovers were nasty nonetheless, so this is a nice change of pace. Getting in the habit of reading before bed has always been a goal of mine, but this challenge has put that in motion. I fall asleep much faster after reading than I do scrolling for hours on TikTok. As for taking progress pictures, I probably remember to do that half of the time. For the next 15 days, my goals are to really work on hitting my water goal and remembering to do that every single day! – OutKick’s Hayley Caronia

Her Wallet Thanks Her For Not Drinking

Hayley’s not drinking and I wouldn’t be either, if I were craving a margarita at the Golden Knights game. I’m rarely a margs guy if I’m not sitting by the water – which isn’t often, being that I’m in Ohio – and my hockey knowledge mostly consists of NHL ’94 from SEGA. So this shouldn’t be much of an issue for yours truly. On the other hand, Vegas hockey fans wanting to get weird with some tequila, lime and all the fixins may want to beef up the checking account first.

A margarita at the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas will run you $44!

I had a $44 margarita last night at the @GoldenKnights game @LasVegasLocally, doesn’t that seem a little excessive? pic.twitter.com/vTUVhP3m0e — Matt Savage (@SavagePoker) June 4, 2023

Are you kidding me? I’d almost drink a Bud Light before forking over $44 for a margarita. Matt Savage, who consumed the drink, said the margarita did have a double shot – but still, I’m not dropping a Hank Aaron on a couple shots of tequila, some ice and a lime.

Eva Mendes Shaves Her…Face

Some say a $44 margarita will put hair on your chest. I don’t know about her chest, but actress Eva Mendes definitely doesn’t need a pricey marg to put hair on her face. the 49-year-old recently told her Instagram followers that she shaves her face “every other day.”

Let this be a time for me to remind all of you that we don’t need to share EVERYTHING on social media. Reminder number two: some things are better left unsaid.

In her initial post, Eva Mendes responded to a comment asking how often she shaves and the actress replied: “Im a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha.”

And here I was thinking the only #BeastMode we’d be addressing today would be Marshawn Lynch in the Seahawks’ throwbacks.

Guess not.

ESPN Continues To Enter Hairy Situations With Miami Heat

Reporters at ESPN must have Eva Mendes on their minds. See, they mustache you a question if you’re part of the Heat organization and it apparently must be awkward and/or dumb enough to create a hairy situation for those involved.

First, Ramona Shelburne asked Heat coach Erik Spoelstra a dumb question about forcing Nuggets center Nikola Jokic into being a “scorer.” Spoelstra responded: “That’s ridiculous. That’s the untrained eye that says something like that.”

Then, ESPN asked Miami star Jimmy Butler what it would mean to win an NBA championship. Apparently they’re asking all the unique and tough questions over at the worldwide leader. No softballs in Bristol. Right, Jalen?

“Everything,” Butler responded, as relayed by ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “What are you talking about? That’s why everybody plays this game.”

The likely reaction from Jimmy Butler when he hears another dumb question. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images).

Sweat It Out

Now that we’ve covered the Heat, both in my house and on the hardwood, it’s time for me to get out of here. I’ve gotta install security measures to the thermostat quickly before I head up to the Cleveland Indians Guardians game this evening. We’ll do this again next Wednesday. Until then, enjoy the leftovers.

