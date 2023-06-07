Jimmy Butler Moons Bam Adebayo During Finals Presser

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Butler can shoulder his team to the NBA Finals. Once he gets there, the eccentric Butler relishes the moment.

Butler showed off his signature sense of humor on Tuesday during a Finals presser.

As Miami big man Bam Adebayo talked to the press, Butler stood to the side and flashed his bum at Adebayo.

It was a different side for Adebayo and online audiences to see from a man with plenty of character.

Butler manages to blend strange and fearless during basketball’s greatest series. Butler must surely be feeling good about the Heat’s odds on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.

WATCH:

What had Bam Adebayo so distracted today while doing his media session?



Oh, just Jimmy Butler fake mooning him while calling his name off to the side 😂 pic.twitter.com/GSRZUU81cU — Will Manso (@WillManso) June 6, 2023

Jimmy Butler distracting Bam Adebayo lol pic.twitter.com/QbiZRCCEGX — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 6, 2023

It’s always good to see teammates that get along. From pulling down his shorts to uplifting his teammates, Jimmy Butler can do it all.

“He’s gonna be the reason we win the championship,” Butler said regarding Adebayo on Tuesday.

Will the Miami Heat Stay Hot in Game 3?

Thankfully, this Finals series has started, so far, with thrills — at least more than most of us expected.

Miami tied the series with a win Sunday over the red-hot Nuggets at Ball Arena — a feat no other team this postseason managed to accomplish.

Jimmy Butler, while not quite himself since handling the Knicks in the semifinals, still appears to believe the Heat stand a chance to win this thing. Realistically, the Heat could pull it off.

Of course, Michael Malone will have his team buttoned up after suffering their first home loss of the postseason. However, Miami understands the weight of Game 3. The winner of Game 3 goes on to win the Finals 80 percent of the time.

With South Beach backing them at home and possibly facing one more game without Tyler Herro, Miami is expected to have their fun beforehand, but come locked in to get the dub at Kaseya Center.

Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin must be exceptional from the three-point line, and the Heat must win more than one quarter.

In Game 2, Miami’s defense managed to limit the Nuggets’ role players and hit the three-ball in the fourth quarter.

It was a narrow win, 111-108, thus, not an assuring one by the Heat.

Facing superior height and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Miami’s game plan must again be prepared to win with schemes to stop Jokic beyond the “untrained eye.”