Tyler Herro Set To Miss Another Game As Miami Heat Anxiously Wait For Return

Miami can’t get help soon enough. All postseason, the Miami Heat have been this year’s Cinderella story as the Jimmy Butler-led group fights for the Larry O’Brien trophy with a shorthanded roster.
Miami Heat Desperately Need Herro’s Heroics
Butler, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and company suffered critical injuries in Round 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks after losing Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro.
Herro, who suffered a fractured right hand in Game 1 against the Bucks, came into The Finals series against the Denver Nuggets with a small chance to return.
Unfortunately, the Heat will have to keep waiting on their third-leading scorer to return.
Tyler Herro Ruled Out For Game 3
Announced Tuesday, Herro is set to miss Game 3 of the NBA Finals as he continues to ramp up his recovery process.
Initial concerns forecasted Herro to miss the entirety of the postseason after suffering the injury on April 16.
During the Heat’s Eastern Conference finals series against the Boston Celtics, news of Herro’s potential return for The Finals gave the group a glint of hope of being at mostly full health.
Heat Still Hold Momentum Over Denver, Series Tied 1-1
Now two weeks since Herro has been cleared for non-contact drills, the $120M guard admittedly doesn’t appear close to returning.
Herro’s ample shooting from beyond the arc — leading Miami in 3-point field goals made in the regular season (201) — caters to the Heat’s strengths against the lengthy Nuggets.
In his absence, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson have stepped up to aid the regular season’s worst offense against arguably the best all-around group in Denver.
Simply put, the Heat are anxiously waiting for Herro’s return for his scoring. But will it actually transpire?
If Herro’s a no-go for Game 4, it’d be hard to imagine his return this postseason.
Luckily for Miami, the Heat have momentum on their side after defeating the Nuggets in Game 2. The series flips to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.
Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. (EST), Wednesday.
