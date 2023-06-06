Tyler Herro Set To Miss Another Game As Miami Heat Anxiously Wait For Return

Videos by OutKick

Miami can’t get help soon enough. All postseason, the Miami Heat have been this year’s Cinderella story as the Jimmy Butler-led group fights for the Larry O’Brien trophy with a shorthanded roster.

Miami Heat Desperately Need Herro’s Heroics

Butler, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and company suffered critical injuries in Round 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks after losing Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro.

Tyler Herro really took a shot with a broken hand 😳 pic.twitter.com/cKSXM6WG1d — Connor Thompson (@thompsonjconnor) June 2, 2023

Herro, who suffered a fractured right hand in Game 1 against the Bucks, came into The Finals series against the Denver Nuggets with a small chance to return.

Dec 30, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, the Heat will have to keep waiting on their third-leading scorer to return.

Tyler Herro Ruled Out For Game 3

Announced Tuesday, Herro is set to miss Game 3 of the NBA Finals as he continues to ramp up his recovery process.

Tyler Herro (hand) ruled out for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) June 6, 2023

Tyler Herro at Heat practice ahead of Game 3 of the #nbafinals. He is NOT available to the media… No official word on if he will be available for Game 3. Broke his shooting hand in Game 1 vs. #Bucks and is roughly 7 weeks out of surgery #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/BUOSDmRC8w — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) June 6, 2023

Initial concerns forecasted Herro to miss the entirety of the postseason after suffering the injury on April 16.

During the Heat’s Eastern Conference finals series against the Boston Celtics, news of Herro’s potential return for The Finals gave the group a glint of hope of being at mostly full health.

(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Heat Still Hold Momentum Over Denver, Series Tied 1-1

Now two weeks since Herro has been cleared for non-contact drills, the $120M guard admittedly doesn’t appear close to returning.

Herro’s ample shooting from beyond the arc — leading Miami in 3-point field goals made in the regular season (201) — caters to the Heat’s strengths against the lengthy Nuggets.

In his absence, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson have stepped up to aid the regular season’s worst offense against arguably the best all-around group in Denver.

Simply put, the Heat are anxiously waiting for Herro’s return for his scoring. But will it actually transpire?

If Herro’s a no-go for Game 4, it’d be hard to imagine his return this postseason.

Luckily for Miami, the Heat have momentum on their side after defeating the Nuggets in Game 2. The series flips to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. (EST), Wednesday.

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat sits on the bench in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)