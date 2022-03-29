Clay Travis: Mainstream Media ‘Not Willing To Cover’ Hunter Biden Story

Mainstream media outlets ABC, CBS and NBC claim to be unbiased sources of news, but their actual reporting suggests otherwise.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed out Monday night, the three major networks have completely ignored the bombshell story linking Hunter Biden and possibly President Joe Biden, to illegal overseas business dealings with powerful officials and businessmen in exchange for access to the White House.

Would a scandal involving the president’s son, his laptop, and perhaps POTUS himself have been ignored even five or ten years ago? Hell. No.

But we’re leaving in 2022, a time in which the liberal mainstream media and the Democrat Party have convenient bouts of selective hearing and sudden blindness.

“The same people (reporting about Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas) are not willing to cover actual news that Hunter Biden, alongside of his father, may have been selling access to the office (of the presidency),” said Travis.

“ABC, CBS, NBC have not covered #HunterBiden in 259 days. Tell me how that is not the definition of left wing propaganda. They’re covering #GinniThomas text messages like crazy but have not covered Hunter Biden in 259 days.” – @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/NVJ8i9zXAN — OutKick (@Outkick) March 29, 2022

Even though the liberal New York Times has finally admitted (18 months after the New York Post broke the news) that the Biden laptop exists and ought to be reported, mainstream television networks have gone nearly a year without mentioning the president’s pervy son and his laptop of lies.

“ABC, CBS and NBC have not covered Hunter Biden in 259 days,” noted Travis.

“259 days, ABC, CBS and NBC have not covered any aspect of Hunter Biden. Tell me how that is not the definition of left wing propaganda. They’re covering Ginni Thomas’ text messages like crazy. (But) they haven’t even mentioned Hunter Biden’s name in 259 days. Even though he is being presently investigated by a grand jury for potentially many different felonies.”

Travis then capped his comments by reminding viewers that media outlets that ignore stories that don’t fit their narrative are “the definition of a biased media.”

Some might even call it the blind leading the blind.

