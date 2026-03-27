Whiny Liberal Calls Airport ICE Agents Fascist Foot Soldiers As They Laugh In His Face

Took a page right out of the liberal playbook.

While President Trump's deployment of ICE to airports around the country continues to draw praise from most air travelers and American citizens in general, some aren't so fond of the decision.

The positive effects have been well documented, as lines at TSA checkpoints have continued to dwindle relative to their peak just a week earlier, but that still isn't enough for the lunatic fringe of the left.

One loon in particular decided he was going to give those evil ICE agents a piece of his mind, and resorted to the liberal playbook of whipping out your phone and shoving it in people's faces while you call them "racist" or "fascist."

"The foot soldiers of a fascist regime." Dear Lord! I wonder how long it took him to come up with that one.

I bet he practiced his tough guy act in the mirror all morning before his flight like Artie Bucco did before he went to intimidate Jean Phillipe into giving his money back.

"Qu'est-ce que c'est, fascist? Taser broken?"

Anyway, the response from the one ICE agent in the back is perfect, and I wish more of them would break character by laughing in these performative idiots' faces.

Put the phone down, tough guy, or you're going to be late for your flight to Los Angeles to have mimosas with the rest of your estrogenic homies.

What exactly was this guy – and liberals in general – planning on accomplishing by filming these agents doing their job anyway?

Good job documenting these evil, authoritarian Brown Shirts as they menacingly, checks notes, walk through an international airport.

That's why I say it's all performative, anyway. He was just filming them and making sure he got it on camera when he called them fascists so a bunch of people on the internet that he's never met before will tell him how badass he is.

Unfortunately for him, the plan backfired because the ICE agents couldn't even maintain a straight face in the presence of such a clown.

As the commenters point out as well, all the agents in the video are minorities, and this phone-wielding, bleeding heart liberal was all too quick to berate them when they weren't toeing the Democrat Party line.

That is some next level brain rot right there, folks.

Having ICE agents in airports has been quite the win-win for most sane travelers.

We get some relief from the insanely long lines at TSA security checkpoints, and we continue to be fed some hilarious liberal cashout videos.

This couldn't be going any better! Thanks, Donald Trump!