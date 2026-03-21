Clay Travis Show Caller Predicted Trump-ICE Airport Gambit Days Ago

There's a good chance President Trump is a frequent listener of 'The Clay and Buck Show.'

As we discussed earlier Saturday, President Donald Trump has floated the notion of sending ICE agents to airports across America in the midst of the government shutdown.

The idea is that with ICE fully funded for the next three years, Trump could deploy them to help pick up the slack left behind by TSA agents who are missing paychecks thanks to the performative antics of the Democrat-led shutdown.

Well, as it just so happens, this idea may not have been one that was uniquely President Trump's, as OutKick's Clay Travis explained earlier on FOX News.

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"I had a caller… on the Clay and Buck Show, who had an interesting idea," Clay said.

"What if President Trump announced that ICE agents were going to be supplementing TSA agents inside all of the airports? The ICE Agents are still being paid."

This is obviously a brilliant idea for several different reasons, but it's even more impressive that a caller into Clay's show was able to concoct such a great plan.

I think we need to find out who this mystery caller is and give them a spot in Trump's cabinet.

The other thing that's quite apparent is that President Trump might be a frequent listener of "The Clay and Buck Show."

How else do you explain Clay's caller laying out the exact plan that Trump is putting into play to stop the Dems and their government shutdown mere days before it was put out into the world by the president?

It's also obvious that OutKick fans are smarter than anyone gives them credit for, so give yourselves a pat on the back, dear readers!

Commenters are giving this caller their props for calling their shot, and rightly so.

One thing is for sure, this puts Democrats in a precarious situation, which is exactly what Trump wants.

Congrats to President Trump and Clay Travis' listeners for once again doing their part in saving the country.