TSA Lines Across The US Are Absolute Horror Shows Thanks To Dems' DHS Shutdown

We're smack-dab in the midst of a Department of Homeland Security shutdown, courtesy of the men and women in Washington with a "D" behind their names.

One that has created an absolute horror show at airports across the country.

The Transportation Security Administration is part of the DHS. So agents are working for no money or just not showing up to work, because… well, because it's nice to get paid when you work, isn't it?

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That has made the lines to get through security at major US airports hours long, which is enough to make driving seem like a much better alternative.

Let's start with Atlanta. I think everyone knows that's a busy airport in general, but what they've been dealing with because of the partial shutdown is just completely bonkers.

We're talking people showing up three hours early for 6 AM flights, and still missing them.

Ew. That's the only thing I can really say about that.

Let's check in on the fine folks of Houston, Texas, where the lines might be marginally better than they are in A-Town.

Is there anything like standing in line for hours on end, only to then sit in a cramped economy seat for hours on end?

Surely, the well-oiled machine that is New York City can solve this conundrum, so I bet LaGuardia is just humming right along, right?

Right?!

I mean, we all knew that was coming…

Boy, am I glad I don't have to go anywhere. Normal TSA lines drive me to the brink of insanity, so I'm not even sure what I would do if I had to deal with this.

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Probably pray there was somewhere open where I could get some coffee, pop in a podcast, and just wait it out.

But remember, this is something that didn't have to happen. Everyone waiting in those lines could've been at their gate hours sooner if Democrats hadn't dug their heels in.

The midterms are coming up, and the Republicans now have their campaign ads. All they have to do is show these clips and then have some dude with some silky baritone pipes say, "The Democrats did this; want some more of it?"

Forget which party it is: I would vote for whoever isn't going to inconvenience me in my daily life.