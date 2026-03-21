President Trump Just Checkmated Libs' DHS Shutdown

Many on the right are trying to fix the problem while the left continues to BE the problem.

As we near the five-week mark of the Democrat-led government shutdown, it appears President Donald Trump is throwing down the gauntlet.

In a Truth Social post, Trump threatened to send ICE agents to every airport that is lacking in Homeland Security and TSA coverage in the wake of the shutdown to conduct airport security measures.

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This is in response to the incredibly long lines at many security checkpoints at airports across America, as the shutdown continues to leave TSA agents without pay, causing many to seek employment elsewhere and leaving airports — and airline passengers — holding the bag.

His idea comes with a twist, though, as the ICE agents will be pulling double duty and deporting illegal immigrants from international airports, too.

"I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before," Trump wrote, "including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota."

Other than his lack of punctuation, I have to say this is an absolutely brilliant move by Trump in forcing the Democrats' hand and potentially making them cave with regard to the shutdown.

ICE has already been fully funded until 2029, so the fact that they are still at the Republicans' disposal means Trump is not bluffing and is fully capable of pulling this off.

The Democrats will then be forced with a Sophie's choice of whether to cave and fund the DHS again or allow ICE agents to detain and deport the very illegal immigrants they seem to be so hellbent on protecting.

And it doesn't seem like the idea is that unpopular either, as many ICE agents gave their approval when asked anonymously about their thoughts on the matter.

This is also in the wake of Elon Musk offering to pay the TSA agents missing their paychecks out of his own pockets.

The fact of the matter is, there are many on the right and center that are willing to find a solution to the problem, while the left continues to BE the problem.

And, in the end, they won't win.

All they are doing is making life difficult for the everyday American, a class of people they swear they care about.

President Trump once again checkmated them at their own game, and they will have no choice but to bend the knee and end this charade once and for all.