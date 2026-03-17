The Libs Couldn't Care Less About TSA Agents And Other Unpaid DHS Workers | Tomi Lahren

Hundreds of agents have already quit, and I don’t blame them.

Ladies and gentlemen, for your viewing pleasure:

Look at those lines, folks. That is the visual representation of how few Fs Democrats give about not only TSA agents and other unpaid DHS workers, but the American people in general.

As you know, Democrats have voted 4 times against reopening and funding DHS.

They say this is to force Republicans to "reform" immigration enforcement, but even that nonsensical reason is pure performative bulls--t because ICE and CBP are already funded for years under the Big Beautiful Bill.

So, yeah, what they’re doing here is even more pathetic.

In order to reopen and, ya know, pay the poor people who are working for zilch right now, they DEMAND Republicans agree to make it damn near impossible for immigration law to be enforced.

Democrats let these people in, by the way, millions of them, many of whom are dangerous and some of whom are terrorists.

They opened the door for us to be slaughtered, defrauded, and ripped off, and now they demand Republicans let it continue. They're also totally cool with TSA and other workers going without pay just to hammer home the message.

But you know this.

What I can’t figure out here is why Democrats feel and truly believe this message — again, a totally performative one — is a winner for them.

Either they are way off base and tone-deaf, or we have enough absolute morons in this country to make that true.

I REALLY hope it’s the former.

TSA workers and others going without pay while still showing up to work, thank you. Truly.

TSA agents make roughly $50K a year. Most of these people live paycheck to paycheck, and that’s when they’re getting a damn paycheck.

And this is the SECOND time they’ve had to go without pay in the last 6 months — and the second time Democrats have done it to them.

Ya know, life is tricky enough for lower and middle-income working Americans. The last thing they should have to worry about is when they’re gonna get paid for the work they’ve already done.

I know hundreds have already quit, and I don’t blame them.

I hope President Trump will offer some kind of bonus for these workers who are showing up and doing the work, ironically, so Democrats can coddle illegals who showed up here illegally and either do no work, or take American jobs.