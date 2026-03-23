ICE Agents Drastically Lower Airport Security Lines In Less Than A Day, Libs In Shambles

Thank you, ICE, for making flying suck a little less than usual.

It only took a day, but President Trump's gambit of deploying ICE agents to international airports to help lower wait times in security lines appears to have been a rousing success.

It's being reported by multiple outlets that wait times in the TSA security lines have all but disappeared, with places such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport seeing wait times drop by several hours thanks to the assistance of ICE.

Even the Trump-deranged mainstream media outlets like CNN are being forced to admit that Trump's plan, at least so far, is working to perfection, though this wasn't without a few subtle digs at ICE.

Of course, as you heard, not everyone is happy that people are able to get to their flights on time, as some enterprising young men and women (and "others," presumably) have started protesting the presence of ICE at these airports.

It looks like no good deed goes unpunished.

It's becoming more and more apparent that the old adage of "Trump could cure cancer and liberals would come out as pro-cancer by the end of the day" was more than just a funny meme.

Here is a problem that plagues everyday Americans from both sides of the political aisle. Trump fixed it in less than a day, and droves of angry liberals are mad that it was too effective.

Do you hear how ridiculous that sounds when you read it out loud?

Of course, you do. But they don't.

While the angry protesters are trying their best to make this look like a loss for Trump, travelers at the airports where the ICE agents were deployed were overwhelmingly in favor of the move.

It's amazing how many people let the Minneapolis insanity color their perception of ICE, when in reality they are pretty effective so long as people let them do their job.

If the lines at airport security check-ins continue to shrink as a result of Trump and ICE, it would be a deathblow to the Democrats and their performative and destructive government shutdown.

Thank you, ICE, for making flying suck a little less than usual.