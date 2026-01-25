NBA, Women's Basketball Players Pile On Tributes Following Minnesota ICE Shooting

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was among the several sports figures Sunday to publicly criticize federal authorities following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, in Minneapolis.

Kerr described what he characterized as a broader pattern of federal agent shootings as "shameful."

"It’s shameful, really, that in our country we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder and seemingly get away with it," Kerr said.

He also criticized the Department of Homeland Security’s account of the incident, adding, "It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying."

The shooting affected the NBA schedule on Saturday.

A game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors scheduled for Saturday was postponed.

Before Sunday’s rescheduled matchup, the Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Pretti. During the pause, obscenities directed at ICE were audible from some fans at Target Center.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch addressed the decision before the game, saying, "For the second time in less than three weeks, we’ve lost another member of our community in the most unimaginable way."

Other athletes also weighed in. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton wrote on social media, "Alex Pretti was murdered."

In the WNBA, Breanna Stewart appeared publicly holding a sign reading "ABOLISH ICE," saying she was "disgusted" by what she described as a "climate of hate," and calling for policies that "uplift our communities, not ones that hunt them down in the streets."

Federal and local accounts of the shooting have diverged. Federal officials said Pretti was an armed "rioter" who approached agents with a handgun.

In a joint statement, Minnesota’s five major professional sports teams called for "immediate de-escalation" and urged officials to pursue solutions to the violence in the city.

A federal judge has since issued a temporary restraining order barring the Department of Homeland Security from destroying or altering evidence related to the case.

