Canadian New Democrat Party Handed Out 'Equity Cards' In Real Life SNL Sketch

No wonder so many Albertans were open to becoming our 51st state.

Democrat politicians are a little kooky these days.

In other news, water is wet and the sun rises in the East every morning.

While it's a near universal truth that the modern day Democrat Party is off its rocker, it is interesting to see that it isn't confined strictly to the United States.

Our neighbors to the north, Canada, have their own brand of loony Libs called the New Democrat Party, and they are pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a liberal nutjob.

They elected a new leader recently, and at a leadership convention in Winnipeg earlier this month, they introduced an idea that was so universally mocked that even members of their own party thought it was a joke.

Yes, folks, this is real. It's not an SNL sketch.

According to the Toronto Sun, the NDP handed out "equity cards" for its members, which quickly led to a competition over which "marginalized" group was the most oppressed.

"Equity cards were handed out to delegates based on identity categories including gender, race and ethnicity, LGBTQ+ and Indigenous status," the Toronto Sun reports, "and those cards — in various colours such as pink, yellow and green — allowed them to jump the line to ensure equitable representation in debates."

"However, instead of debating on issues such as the cost of living, inflation, unemployment rates, the health-care system, or crime, the delegates with their equity cards seemed more interested in conveying why they were holding said cards."

You literally couldn't make this up. You would be laughed out of your local sketch comedy club if you brought this idea to the group.

Most of the people in attendance grew frustrated with the lack of real issues being discussed, which were shelved in favor of some weird Oppression Olympics.

One delegate was even reprimanded by the speaker for misgendering "them" (they identify as non-binary, of course).

Has Canada always been a complete joke? Or is this a recent development?

Either way, I feel sorry for any normal people who still reside in the Great White North, because their once proud country is going downhill quickly.

Then again, we aren't much better down here with our own brand of Democrats.

The reaction in the comments section was almost universally negative, proving that the NDP, and Canada at large, have officially lost the plot.

No wonder so many Albertans were open to becoming our 51st state. Look at their alternative!

Another day, another completely performative group of lunatics infiltrating the highest order of a national government.

Oh well, Canada, at least you guys still have hockey…

Oh, wait!