Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb On Democrats, Saying They Want 'Illegals' To Vote

There's currently a fight underway in Congress over adding voter ID requirements to American elections. Republicans, led by President Trump, are trying to pass the SAVE America Act, while Democrats continue to claim that a policy in effect all over the world is actually a voter suppression tactic.

Somehow, this argument has been effective in the left-wing echo chamber. But credit to Stephen A. Smith, there are few Democrats who are willing to point out how absurd and ridiculous their position actually is.

There are few legitimate reasons for opposing voter ID, and zero argument against the obvious fact that it would make elections more secure and limit the potential for fraudulent votes. The left's claim is that voter ID will make it harder for people to vote, ignoring that virtually every adult already has a form of identification that would qualify under the SAVE Act.

But that's not their real concern, according to Smith, and he might have a point.

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Stephen A. Smith Says Democrats Are Fine With ‘Illegals’ Voting

Smith, speaking on his "Straight Shooter with Stephen A." show, addressed the debate over the SAVE Act by saying the truth out loud.

"It’s not lost on me that the Democrats just want votes from anybody they can get it from," he explained. "And they don't mind letting some illegals vote either. And that's inexcusable."

That's the crux of the matter, isn't it? Democrats don't mind if illegals vote in elections because they assume those votes will go to Democratic Party candidates. Concerns over people getting ID's they already have are a distraction from the fact that they're willing to tolerate more fraud if it benefits them.

Stephen A. Smith is one of the few Democrats willing to acknowledge this obvious reality, which is why so many on the left are furious with him. Good for him, though, for telling the truth, even if it's unpopular to admit on the political left.