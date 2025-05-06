Trump Hilariously Trolls Canada Prime Minister TO HIS FACE On Becoming 51 State

Trump is going to Trump.

President Trump's latest trolling maneuver came earlier Tuesday when he hosted the new Prime Minister of Canada and told him to his face that his country would become the 51st state in the USA in a maneuver that once again has liberals and Canadiens in a fury.

"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are not for sale. And Canada is not for sale, it will never be for sale," newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Trump in front of reporters at the Oval Office. But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together. And we have done that in the past," to which President Trump, of course, wasn't having any part of.

TRUMP DOUBLE DOWNS ON TAXES TO CANADA

"Time will tell. It's only time. But I never say never!" Trump quipped back.

The hilarious and juvenile-like trolling by Trump quickly went viral as those that understood what Trump was trying to do here were laughing, and others that still haven't learned how the President operates and his thinking, were appalled.

"I've had many, many things that were not doable, and they ended up being doable and only doable in a very friendly way," the President continued while staring at Prime Minister Carney.

When the Canadian leader tried pivoting to the newly imposed tariffs on all Canadian products, Trump once again quickly stopped the Prime Minister from getting any PR boost at his expense.

"Is there anything the Prime Minister could say to you… that would get you to lift tariffs on Canada?" one reporter asked Trump during the briefing.

"No," Trump said without missing a beat. When asked why, Trump said "it's just the way it is," as Carney sat there, absolutely mortified.

TRUMP HAS BEEN SAYING THAT CANADA WILL BECOME THE 51ST STATE

"Carney did not like hearing the truth. He really hated the fact that Trump exposed how weak their position actually is," one person tweeted.

"Trump is spot on. The truth hurts to hear sometime," said another.

Something tells me that, based on how Tuesday's Oval Office encounter went, we haven't seen the last of these two going at each other.