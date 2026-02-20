Team Canada Fires Off Humiliating Social Media Post After Our USA Women Ripped Their Hearts Out

Look, this has nothing to do with the sane Canadians. I actually think y'all are some of the nicest people in the world. Salt of the earth. Good people.

This has to do with how insufferable the rest of your country has become over the past year. Sure, Trump poked the nest a bit (a lot) last year, but still … it's been a tough thing to watch.

Anyway, all that to say this … watching our USA women's hockey team rip Canada's heart out yesterday in the Olympic Gold Medal game was intoxicating. It was like a drug. It was so addicting. I've watched the replay 10,000 times, and I'll watch it some more today.

USA vs. Canada is always a rivalry, but, obviously, it's taken on a bit more over the past year. The Four Nations was intense. The World Series was intense (although is LA any better?). Yesterday was intense.

Which made the win that much better, and the reaction from Canada – both on the ice and on social media – even funnier.

I mean, what a TWEET:

If you're not first …

Hilarious. To be fair, I'm not really sure what you're supposed to post after a devesting loss like that, but still.

"Silver shines just as bright."

That's what they came up with? What does that even mean? First, no it doesn't. It doesn't shine just as bright. And it's certainly not "just as good" as winning GOLD, as the post implies. There's a reason there's a gold medal, and a silver medal.

If they were the same, the Olympics would be pointless. They would cease to exist. There would literally be no point.

This would be like the Patriots, after getting humiliated in the Super Bowl earlier this month, tweeting out, "We're still AFC champions."

This is like when the Colts hang a banner for every single accolade, no matter how small. They once hung one for simply being an "AFC Finalist."

An AFC Finalist!

That's the American equivalent of the Canadian tweet. Amazing. Congrats, Canada. You are no better than the 2014 Indianapolis Colts. They lost 45-7 to the Pats in the AFC title game.

Good to know PATRIOTS won this time, too.