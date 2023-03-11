Photos Emerge Of Ja Morant’s $50,000 Strip Club Bender At Shotgun Willie’s

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant reportedly blew through $50,000 at his now very public trip to a Colorado strip club last week, and a couple whistleblowers have released the pictures.

And they’re … something.

Photos obtained by the New York Post show Morant getting his money’s worth during a lap dance at Shotgun Willie’s last weekend, where he shelled out at least $50,000 in tips in a two-night bender.

“The whole room is full of money — it’s literally a pile,” one witness told the Post. “You’d need a rake.”

“That took forever to count,” one dancer allegedly recalled her colleague saying.

Ja Morant strip club photos. (NY Post)

Ja Morant allegedly spent $50,000 at strip club. (NY Post)

Details emerge from Ja Morant strip club incident

Gee, ya think? My God. I admittedly have no money, but that’s still jarring to see coming from a poor man.

The club insider told the Post that Morant arrived at Shotgun Willie’s with a friend and two security guards around 1:30 a.m., just hours after the Grizzlies beat the Rockets in Houston. He apparently snuck in through the back and dropped $900 to reserve a VIP room for three hours.

POLICE INVESTIGATED JA MORANT OVER ALLEGED ALTERCATION DURING A HIGH SCHOOL GAME: REPORT

The Memphis Grizzlies star then payed for four dancers and bottle service, and also helped himself to a nice spread of food including wings, chicken strips and a nice steak.

As the above pictures show, Morant then sat back and took in the views – of which there was very little left to the imagination.

“He was there to party, he wanted some girls in the room,” the insider told the Post. “The music was very, very gangster.”

And that was all on Night 1! Two days later, Morant returned to Shotgun Willie’s and partied again. This time, the NBA star decided to whip out the IG Live and stream himself with a handgun, which led to all hell breaking loose.

Ja Morant has multiple issues off the court. (Credit: Getty Images and Twitter)

The video went viral last Saturday morning, and the NBA quickly launched an investigation while the Grizzlies announced Morant wouldn’t play the next two games.

GRIZZLIES SPOKE WITH JA MORANT ABOUT BEHAVIOR BEFORE GUN/STRIP CLUB INCIDENT

Deborah Dunafon, the majority owner of Shotgun Willie’s, confirmed to the Post that Morant was a repeat customer on March 2 and 4.

“This kid, real young, was exceptionally respectful, and sweet and he did not drink [on his second visit],” Dunafon said. “We’ve had [Denver] Nuggets and Broncos … come in and pitch quarters at the girls, be disrespectful and nasty. He’s marvelous.”

One dancer, however, said Morant’s gun “absolutely terrified” dancers in the back room.

“He pulled the white boy excuse card: ‘I’m just going through a lot right now, so I’m going to act [like] a fool and put other people’s lives at risk,’” she said.

JA MORANT MADE DUMB DECISION TO GO ON IG LIVE, SHAQ SAYS IN BRUTALLY HONEST TAKEDOWN

Local police investigated Morant for the incident, but determined that there was not enough evidence to charge the him with a crime.

While the police investigation concluded, the NBA’s internal investigation is still ongoing, spokesperson Mike Bass told the Post Saturday.