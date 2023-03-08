Glendale, Colorado Police Close Ja Morant Investigation, Grizzlies Announce Longer Suspension

Videos by OutKick

Police in Glendale, Colorado have announced that they’ve concluded their investigation into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Over the weekend, Morant shared a video of himself on Instagram in which he flashed a handgun at the camera.

A police press release revealed that there was “not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.

Just in: Glendale, Colorado police has closed its investigation into Grizzlies star Ja Morant with no charge or crime: “There was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.” Full release: pic.twitter.com/Ng0uYdoLpp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2023

The police press release states that members of the media notified them about the video on March 4.

“Through investigation, the GPD was able to determine the incident took place at Shotgun Willies, located in the City of Glendale, during the club’s lawful operating hours,” the release says. “GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges.”

They go on to state that on the night Morant streamed the video, the department did not receive any calls to the nightclub in question. Police said no complaints or disturbances were reported in the days that either.

The police confirmed that no one at the club was “threatened or menaced” by the weapon in the video. Furthermore, they were never able to locate that firearm at all.

“Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.

“Under our justice system all persons are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

While Morant has avoided criminal charges related to the incident, he may still face further discipline from the NBA. Depending on the outcome of their investigation, the league could choose to fine or suspend Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies have already suspended Morant for at least two games. However, on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Morant would miss at least the next four games.

Ja Morant will remain away from Grizzlies for at least the next four games, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2023

Memphis has not won since Morant was pulled away from the team. They lost to the Clippers on Sunday and to the Lakers on Tuesday.

