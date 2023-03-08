Ja Morant Made Dumb Decision To Go On IG Live, Shaq Says In Brutally Honest Takedown

Videos by OutKick

Shaquille O’Neal had some pretty obvious advice for Ja Morant during Tuesday’s NBA on TNT: maybe don’t go on Instagram Live to your millions of followers with a gun.

Just a thought!

Shaq has always been one to speak the truth – which is why he’s a content machine for OutKick – and he didn’t hold back about Morant earlier this week.

For starters, maybe don’t flash a gun on IG Live. Beyond that, maybe don’t flash a gun in general and stick to being a great basketball player.

“You don’t go live, nobody knows he has a weapon, [then] we’re not talking about this, but HE did that,” Shaq said. “We have to stop putting ourselves in positions where they can take away the things that we worked hard for.”

Ja Morant allegedly flashes a gun on Instagram Live. (Credit: Twitter)

Shaquille O’Neal begs Ja Morant to have common sense

Not a bad suggestion from a 51-year-old multi-millionaire who also happens to be an NBA Hall of Famer. Perhaps the big guy is onto something, and Morant should probably listen before it’s too late.

It’s been a hell of a few weeks for the Memphis Grizzlies star, who can’t seem to get out of his own way.

He’s currently away from the team for the gun incident and under NBA investigation, but that’s just the latest. Morant’s previously been accused of being in a vehicle carrying someone who flashed a gun at members of the Pacers, and he’s been accused of punching a teenager multiple times and also flashing a gun in that same incident.

When it rains, it pours.

Shaq, who didn’t play in the social media era, basically said players who DO play in this age need to at the very least have some common sense.

“You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn’t going to go how you wanted it to go,” O’Neal added. “You’re not a rapper. You’re an NBA player.”