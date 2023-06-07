PGA Wife Welcomes Back LIV WAGs In Reunion We Can All Get Behind

Videos by OutKick

Don’t know if you’ve noticed, but there is some tension in the golf world right now in the wake of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.

Everyone is either pissed or thrilled, we’ve got Rory McIlroy bitching about being a lamb, and Brandel Chamblee is being beyond dramatic while also taking fire from Brooks Koepka.

It’s pure chaos in the golf streets right now as we’re all just searching for a way to get along now that our families are together. As a child of not one, but two divorces, I can vouch for everyone. The first couple months of integrating families is a rocky road.

Luckily, one hero has emerged: Jessica Hadwin, the wife of PGA golfer Adam Hadwin.

While everyone is off fighting petty battles, Jessica is extending an olive branch to her fellow LIV Golf WAGs.

And this, boys and girls, is how we move forward.

Me messaging my favorite LIV wives right now pic.twitter.com/8UC36ZPw2k — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 6, 2023

I’m sorry you are nauseated by me being happy to see my girlfriends more often. Have you tried Tums? — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 6, 2023

It’s me. I’m your favorite LIV wife 😘 https://t.co/Oy1DoGnRY7 — Chelsea Uihlein (@ChelseaGatesTV) June 6, 2023

Jessica Hadwin helps PGA Tour, LIV Golf move forward

This is the merger we can all get behind, right? Forget the action on the course. Rory and Brooks can hate each other and Bryson can implode on CNN all he wants, I don’t care about that.

Us in the #content game like to see the glass half-full. We like to look beyond the nonsense, and reuniting people like Jessica Hadwin and Chelsea Uihlein is what really matters.

Peter Uihlein, by the way, is a member of Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces LIV squad. While we’re on the topic of DJ, guess we may as well remind everyone that Paulina Gretzky is now BACK with her fellow PGA wives.

We can also add Brooks’ SI wife, Jena Sims, to that list, too.

Can’t wait to see this onboarding process. I hope it all goes as well as when Michael Scott and Scranton’s Dunder Mifflin branch absorbed everyone from Stamford.

Electric episode from start to finish. Hopefully Jessica and all her fellow PGA wives help lift Paulina and Jena on a table.