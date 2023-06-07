Bryson DeChambeau Gives Bizarre Answers When Pressed On Saudi Arabia And 9/11: ‘Nobody Is Perfect’

Videos by OutKick

Bryson DeChambeau couldn’t have done a worse job attempting to defend Saudi Arabia and its horrific history during an appearance on CNN.

The LIV Golf star appeared on CNN with Kaitlan Collins to discuss the organizations merger with the PGA Tour, and things went off the rails when one subject was brought up:

Saudi Arabia’s ties to terrorism and 9/11.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudis and Saudi Arabia has long been an exporter of radical Wahhabism. Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden was also Saudi.

Instead of just saying 9/11 was horrific and everyone with ties to it should be punished, DeChambeau started spitting out a word salad during his exchange that was downright unbelievable.

Bryson DeChambeau shamefully answers questions about 9/11 and Saudi Arabia.

“I think we’ll never be able to repay the families back for what exactly happened just over 20 years ago, and what happened is definitely horrible. I think as time as gone on, 20 years has passed and we’re in a place now where it’s time to start trying to work together to make things better as a whole,” the star LIV golfer told Collins as he looked wildly uncomfortable.

DeChambeau also bizarrely claimed the Saudis “are trying to do good for the world and showcase themselves in a light that hasn’t been seen in awhile. And, nobody is perfect but we’re all trying to improve in life.”

To say he looked unbelievably uncomfortable would be the understatement of the week. Watch the whole exchange below.

Bryson DeChambeau, an early recruit to the Saudi-backed LIV tour, on the PGA merger shocker and criticism from the families of 9/11 victims: pic.twitter.com/i1R6AWjw1Z — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 7, 2023

That was a disaster segment for Bryson DeChambeau.

There is no positive spin for DeChambeau. His body language was awful as Collins pressed him for answers about 9/11 and terrorism, and his answers were significantly worse.

If you ever find yourself saying, “nobody is perfect but we’re all trying to improve in life” in response to questions about terrorism, 9/11 or any other serious topic, it’s probably time to stop talking.

In case anyone doubts the severity of Saudi ties to terrorism, below is an assessment Wahhabism from the Department of Justice:

From its beginning, Wahhabism declared traditional Muslims to be unbelievers subject to robbery, murder, and sexual violation. Wahhabism adherents have violently attacked Jews, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists, as well as traditional Muslim Sunnis, Sufis, and Shias throughout the world. Wahhabism is official in Saudi Arabia, being completely subsidized by the Saudi regime with oil income; and it is influential in Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates; it has a substantial following in Yemen. Wahhabism is a distinct, ultraradical form of Islamism that is the main source of Islamic extremist violence in the world today.

But hey, nobody is perfect, right? To be clear, the Saudi royal family has never been accused of playing a role in 9/11, but criticism has long existed that it doesn’t do enough to crush the radical ideology grown and exported from within its borders.

Much of the terror in the Middle East can be traced back to Wahhabism, which is state sanctioned and protected by the Saudi government.

Saudi Arabia has major issues with Wahhabism. (Photo by Royal Court of Saudi Arabia / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

It doesn’t matter 9/11 was more than 20 year ago.

Maybe the worst line from DeChambeau was him citing 9/11 happened a long time ago. That’s not a secret. We all know it was more than 20 years ago. What’s his point?

I know a lot of people who went to war to defend America and avenge what happened September 11, 2001.

They killed, lost friends and were changed forever all because of 9/11. But, again, it was 20 years ago. Why are we even talking about it? Do they not know their PTSD should have been healed by now? Perhaps everything will be fine once they learn we all make mistakes. Do those forever changed by war know nobody is perfect?

Retired Delta Force operator Dave Nielsen doesn't regret a single person he killed and says there's no better feeling in the world than pulling the trigger on a terrorist.



God bless the fact men like him exist. The world would be a lot less safe without him and his teammates. pic.twitter.com/UEZKEVpSiF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2023

Bryson DeChambeau and everyone else who won’t completely condemn 9/11 should just not talk about it. That would be much simpler than whatever this embarrassing garbage was.