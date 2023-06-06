9/11 Families United Is ‘Deeply Offended’ By PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger, Calls Commissioner Jay Monahan ‘Saudi Shill’

Videos by OutKick

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger came as a shock to many people. One of the main reasons is because of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. Monahan heavily criticized LIV Golf and players who defected. He invoked victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks as why players should not support LIV Golf.

On June 12, 2022, Monahan appeared on a PGA Tour broadcast on CBS with Jim Nantz. Nantz asked him about a letter sent from the 9/11 Families United to representatives of LIV Golf defectors Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and others.

In the letter, the group denounced those players’ decisions to support a league funded by the Saudi government.

“I’ve talked to a number of players individually for a long period of time, and I think you have to be living under a rock to not know that there are significant implications,” Monahan stated. “As it relates to the families of 9/11, I have two families that are close to me that lost loved ones, so my heart goes out to them.

“I would ask any player that has left, or any player that would ever consider leaving, have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?”

Monahan spoke directly with the 9/11 Families United organization and told them he shared its beliefs regarding LIV Golf and the Saudi government.

But Tuesday, LIV Golf and PGA Tour agreed to merge — along with the DP World Tour — into one large entity.

In essence, Monahan went back on his word to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and their families.

9/11 Families United organization furious with PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan after merging with LIV Golf

The organization released a statement denouncing Monahan’s decision.

“9/11 Families United is shocked and deeply offended by the newly announced merger between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf league that is bankrolled by billions of sportswashing money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement reads. “Saudi operatives played a role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and now it is bankrolling all of professional golf.”

In addition, 9/11 Families United Chair Terry Strada gave strong thoughts on the decision.

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA’s unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia’s reputation. But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake – we will never forget … PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed. Our entire 9/11 community has been betrayed by Commissioner Monahan and the PGA as it appears their concern for our loved ones was merely window-dressing in their quest for money – it was never to honor the great game of golf. Terry Strada, 9/11 Families United

Will this end the tenure of Monahan as PGA Commissioner?

People are rightfully coming after Monahan for his abrupt 180. There are reports that PGA players do not feel he is fit to lead the PGA, following this decision.

Asked a bunch of PGA Tour players: How will Jay Monahan survive this?



From one just now: "He won't. He can't." — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 6, 2023

We don’t yet know if Jay Monahan can survive this PR nightmare. It doesn’t look good for him, though.

The problem with standing up and preaching morality is that you better be 100% clean yourself. Monahan learned the hard way about putting himself on a moral high ground.

Whether or not that costs him his job? We don’t have that answer yet.

But it doesn’t look good.